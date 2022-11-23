To the delight of Millsboro Town Councilwoman Kimberley Kahn, whose ambitious campaign earlier this year included a push for more transparency and convenience for voters, voting by absentee ballots will now be offered.
Absentee voting was unanimously approved at the Monday, Nov. 7, town council meeting, a move Kahn called “huge and very exciting.”
“People are telling me that was pretty quick, to have this happen a few months after I was elected in June. Everybody is saying, ‘Wow. Legislatively, that was very good.’ The Town didn’t have any absentee ballots at all. None. Zero. The Town only had in-person voting,” she said.
“At the last election in June, people were attending graduations, weddings. That’s when school is out. People are going on vacation in June. I thought it was really important. It was only, the best-case scenario, a six-hour window to vote in. I had one woman tell me voting was inside of her shift at work and she couldn’t make it,” Kahn said.
It wasn’t necessary to ask the council to approve longer hours at the polling place, because absentee ballots “opens it up,” she said.
“I’m assuming it’s an expensive proposition to have longer hours, because you have all the employees there processing. They said they were paying attention to when people came, and it was like that first hour or two was when they got the most traffic, so I don’t know if extending the hours really would make a difference,” she said.
Also at the November meeting, the council voted unanimously to change the advertising Town policy and to place signage at sites where construction will soon begin.
“Before, the public has had to go to the newspaper and look for the legal notices. Now they are going to see a sign at the property, at the constructions site, telling them it’s up for some type of hearing before it even is a construction site,” she said.
Kahn credited former councilman and acting mayor Tim Hodges for making that recommendation at his final council meeting before Kahn defeated him in the June 11 election, winning by 125 votes. She was sworn in in July and is serving a three-year term. Of the 444 votes cast, Hodges received 159, and Kaan garnered 284. One vote was cast without either candidate being selected. Hodges was running for his sixth consecutive three-year term on the council.
“I feel like maybe the council is understanding the importance of transparency. There are still things I’d like to see. I haven’t broached them yet,” she said.
She mentioned that Town Manager Jamie Burk had reported he is facilitating changes to the Town website.
“The website is terrible. I am forwarding people copies of the agenda before the meeting. They are looking for the agenda on the website. They put it there, but it’s there so late that if you really want to know what’s going on and you want to have the opportunity to at least look up a parcel being mentioned, for example, you don’t have enough time to collect your thoughts. There is no reason people can’t see the agenda when I see the agenda. I really would like to start pushing for that,” Kahn said.
She said she also disagrees with the current policy of requiring citizens who attend council meetings to limit their comments to what is on the agenda.
“That bothers me. I understand we’re only allowed to discuss what was advertised, but if there’s an issue that is out there, how do I ever know about it if somebody can’t talk about it at the meeting?” Kahn said.
Constituents seem pleased with her ideas and progress she has made, she said.
“I have gotten so much positive feedback about the absentee voting. People are telling me they missed past elections because they didn’t participate because they were going to be out of town. I’ve heard from people who have mobility issues, about how happy they are,” she said, adding that Councilman John Thoroughgood made the motion to institute absentee voting.
“I didn’t make the motion, because everybody knows how I felt about it. It doesn’t matter how we get there. We just have to get there. So I thought this was an opportunity. There was no argument, a little bit of conversation occurred about why do we need this and comments from the public about the limited time they have to vote. About five people came up to talk about it,” she said.
“I had been talking to all of the council members. I did a lot of research about absentee voting and I prepared a little packet for their consideration, showing them the procedures and forms. The regulations you follow are State of Delaware’s regulations. They are the ultimate authority in how elections are conducted. A list of all the municipalities in Sussex County that have absentee ballots. It was on the agenda. We had discussed it at the October meeting. I left two-page packets for everybody. It was on the agenda, and we resolved in the October meeting to put something together and have it on the November agenda,” Kahn said.
“I haven’t changed my mind on anything I was running on,” Kahn said. “I want to bring all those issues to fruition. We’ll see what happens. I’m just getting acquainted with how things run, and my colleagues are warming up. I think I may have been a bit of a shock to them at first. I’m a stranger to them. I’m just trying to build my relationship with them.”