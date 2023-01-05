Millsboro police this week were investigating the death of a man discovered dead in his car, parked at the Millsboro Police Department on Main Street on Monday, Jan. 3.
The man, in his 40s — whose name was being withheld mid-week until next of kin was fully notified — was discovered between 4 and 5:30 p.m. by a Millsboro police officer investigating why the car had been parked in the lot for an extended period, Detective David Moyer told the Coastal Point.
At first, the incident was reported as cardiac arrest, but Moyer said that once an ambulance was called and the man was examined, it was determined he had been shot. Moyer said it wasn’t yet clear whether the gunshot was self-inflicted.
He said the man was not known to the police department and that it was unlikely he had committed a crime and was at the police department deciding whether or not to turn himself in.
Foul play was not suspected, and nobody has been arrested, Moyer said.
“In my 14-year career, this is the first time we’ve had anything like this happen at the Millsboro Police Department. Things like this have happened in other areas within our jurisdiction, but for this to occur right in the parking lot is very odd. I’ve never heard of anything like this happening,” Moyer said.
“We received multiple calls last night — a lot of cops did — in regard to, ‘What happened up there?’ Some people were wondering if the cops got into a shootout or they thought one of our guys had been shot, but, no, that didn’t happen,” Moyer said.