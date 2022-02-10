After being sworn in as the newest Millsboro Town Council member, former town manager Faye Lingo brought laughter from the audience when she said friends had told her they were wondering about the wisdom of going from a paid position, as she formerly had, to an unpaid position on the council.
“But we’ll give it a shot,” she said with a laugh as she walked to her seat and joined other council members as the Monday, Feb 7, meeting began.
“Faye, I will let you know that the position pays $200 a year now, so it is big bucks,” Town Manager Sheldon Hudson joked.
Lingo, who is filling the seat vacated when former mayor Michelle Truitt resigned in November of 2021, was a Town of Millsboro employee for 38 years and town manager for 24 of those years, from the mid-1990s through 2016.
Her experience with the Town prompted Acting Mayor Tim Hodges to nominate her for a council seat at the Thursday, Jan. 6, council meeting. Hodges was ill and did not attend the meeting this week. Councilman John Thoroughgood served as acting mayor.
“Faye is agreeable to serve — and willing. And I think we all know that she is more than capable. Personally, I think that she’d be an excellent choice, with her history and her knowledge of the town, and working with the Town of Millsboro,” Hodges said at the time.
Council members approved Lingo’s nomination by unanimous vote. Lingo, 72, will serve the remained of Truitt’s term, until June of 2023.
“I think some people might think I’m old and they might want somebody young and new, but Tim said, ‘I don’t think we will have that problem.’ I thought about it for a few days, and I said if I lean that way and if you don’t come up with anybody else, I’ll give it a shot. He got in touch with me after the council meeting and said it was unanimous,” said Lingo, who is known as the local historian and who runs the Town museum, located inside town hall.
Hudson told the Coastal Point that Lingo would bring a “very warm presence to the council.”
He and Lingo had lunch together last week and he briefed her on “some of the things going on in town,” he said.
“I’m a little excited, and I’m a lot nervous,” Lingo said before being sworn in. But once seated, she listened intently, asked questions and offered well-thought-out opinions.
“I have no platform, not at all. I will be trying to take the experience I have and see if I can help the town out and keep things moving smoothing. Millsboro has always been a progressive community and has always been business-friendly. There is just a lot that happened so fast, and it’s easy to miss something when things start coming at you fast and furious. If you have some experience, at least you know some questions to ask,” she said.
Annual fireworks event set for June 25
The council this week approved a request from the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce to allow the Stars & Stripes fireworks event to be held at Cupola Park beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Fireworks will be set off at dusk, over Millsboro Pond. In case of rain, the event will be on Sunday, June 26.
Hudson said he and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway each year coordinate with Chamber staff about what is and is not permitted, including where guests can park.
New Sunshine Laundry gets final site-plan approval
The council approved by unanimous vote the final site plan for a new Sunshine Laundry that will have frontage on Northern Avenue and Monroe Street.
The 7,000-square-foot, single-story building will house a self-serve laundromat on property with adequate parking, a representative for the owner, John Derrickson II, told the council.
At the August 2021 council meeting, Derrickson was granted preliminary site-plan approval and distributed photographs to the council of a laundromat he owns in Selbyville. He said the Millsboro structure will have an in exterior in shades of brown.
Derrickson said his laundromats are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and have a security camera system. “We run a pretty tight ship,” he said.
He said that, at the West Ocean City, Md., facility, even families who own washers and dryers take their oversized comforters there to be washed and dried, because Sunshine Laundry has extra-large washing machines.
“When you come, it’s very comfortable. When you come, you’re in and out,” he said, adding that he provides an area for children, and each facility is large enough for customers to spread out so they don’t feel crowded.
Fire company report
Councilman Larry Gum, while presenting the monthly Millsboro Fire Department report to the council, said the recent snowstorm “has really tested us, but we came through with flying colors.”
During the past month, fire department staff responded to 323 EMS calls and traveled 11,000 miles.
Gum said the fire department’s new substation, on the west side of Route 113, at Route 24 and Lewis Road, is open and volunteers have “done an outstanding job taking a former garage and turning it into a fire station.”
“It has been a great asset for the people who live over there. During the snowstorm, the fire chief asked for volunteers so both stations were manned around the clock. We had great participation. Things worked out well,” he said.
The fire department has also received a new engine, and training was scheduled to begin this week so the engine can be in service soon.
“You all do a good job, that’s for sure,” Thoroughgood told Gum.
Art league gets new director
Deb Doucette, outgoing executive director of the Greater Millsboro Art League, announced her resignation from the role and introduced the council to her successor, John Bandish, saying he “has all kinds of ideas.”
“It’s nice to meet you all,” Bandish said, standing at the podium before the council.
“I’m fairly new to the area. My wife and I moved to Dagsboro about a year and change ago. We’re excited to come on board. We’ve got some new ideas. We want to bring more people, we want to bring more revenue,” he said.
Police report
Calloway, while giving his monthly report to the council, said police officers on Jan. 25 directed traffic as DelDOT technicians reprogrammed the traffic at Route 113 and Route 24 east. Timing of the light was changed from 15 to 35 seconds, which has improved traffic flow and will be further evaluated to see if more improvements can be made, he said.
Thoroughgood said it recently took him 25 minutes to turn off Route 113 onto Route 24. “What is happening is there is so much traffic … you can’t go anywhere. It’s improving east and west, but now it’s slowing down north and south,” he said.
“And it’s only February,” Calloway said, agreeing.
“It’s too many cars for the intersection. We’re just going to have to cancel summer this year,” Thoroughgood joked.
Calloway said DelDOT officials has been receptive and are willing to help where necessary.
Replying to Hudson, Calloway said it’s too soon to determine if the change will result in fewer or more collisions.
Calloway said he is working on the annual report containing an overview of activities from throughout the year, and he will present it to the council in the coming months.
New police recruits James Rieley and Matthew Hooker are continuing to attend the police academy and are doing well, he said.
He announced that the annual Special Olympics bowling event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Also during Calloway’s report, Hudson said he has received many e-mails praising officers for their dedication and help.
“I am very blessed to have an agency with officers that care about their community,” Calloway said.
No street parking at Plantation Lakes
Calloway told the council that the original draft plan for Plantation Lakes did not allow for on-street parking. He recommended signage on streets in the development that have been turned over to the Town, stating that parking is prohibited.
Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk said it was never explained to some residents that parking was not allowed on the streets.
A representative of developer Lennar attending the council meeting said the new section of Plantation Lakes will have signs that specify “No Street Parking.”
Volunteers sought for farmers’ market
Burk said volunteers are being sought to manage and help run the weekly farmers’ market at Millsboro Town Hall from mid-May through the end of September.
He said the Millsboro Chamber of Commerce was asked, but declined, to participate and that the State doesn’t have grant money available for farmers’ markets.
“We have met with business owners downtown and plan to get volunteers,” he said.
Former Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt started the market, bringing it back after it had stopped for a few years.
Every Saturday during the season, from 8 a.m. to noon, the market featured vendors selling items including strawberries, blueberries, corn, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, green beans, squash, honey, baked pies and sweets, roasted coffee beans and coffee blends.