Former Millsboro Town Councilwoman Faye Lingo, who served as town manager for 24 years and was appointed to the council early this year to fill the remainder of former mayor Michelle Truitt’s term, was sworn in as mayor herself during the council reorganizational meeting this week.
“I thank you. We’ll see if we can keep this rolling,” a smiling Lingo said, after taking the mayor’s seat and seamlessly moving on with the agenda at the Tuesday, July 5, meeting.
Lingo’s term on the council ends in June 2023. The council reorganizes and appoints a mayor each year.
Newly elected Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan, representing District 1, and Councilman John Thoroughgood, who ran unopposed to represent District 2, were sworn in together, but neither addressed the audience afterward.
During reorganization, Thoroughgood was named vice president of the council, Councilman Brad Cordrey was chosen as mayor pro-tem, Councilman Larry Gum was selected as treasurer and Councilman Jim Kells as secretary.
Cordrey did not attend the meeting. Thoroughgood announced that Cordrey had an emergency situation arise, and he was unable to attend.
Lingo, who also runs the town museum located in town hall, told the Coastal Point that she has no major plans as mayor, “Just, hopefully, to keep things moving forward and to get the water plant upgrade under way.”
Having two women on the council is nothing unusual for Millsboro, she said, recalling a time, years ago, when there were three women. Although some say women approach problem-solving differently than men, or have a more calming effect, Lingo said she hasn’t witnessed any differences.
“In the past, women might have thought they had to earn the respect of the men, but I have never felt any of them looked down on me. They have always respected me, respected my opinion and trusted me,” she said.
Lingo, and her husband, Dale, have two children, Dale and Debbie, and eight grandchildren.