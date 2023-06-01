Millsboro residents will have a choice when they vote on Saturday, June 10, as Mayor Faye Lingo, representing District 3, is being challenged by candidate Matthew Davis, and longtime incumbent Larry Gum, who serves at-large, will face candidate Marty Presley.
Incumbent Ron O’Neal, representing District 2, is running unopposed.
Voting will be from 1 to 7 p.m. in the reception hall at Millsboro Town Hall. Afterward, results will be posted on the front door of town hall and also on the Town’s website.
Davis, 36, a native of Salisbury, Md. and vice president of Farmer’s Bank of Willards in Millsboro, grew up in Salisbury and has always lived on the Eastern Shore.
“Sussex County is where we landed,” he said, referring to himself and his wife, Erin. They have three children — daughters Adalyn and Lyla, 8 and 5, and son Everett, 9 months. They are active members of Bay Shore Community Church.
“I am on the Board of Adjustment now. We live in Plantation Lakes. We have an awesome town here, and it’s a growing location. I see it in everybody, through the bank, dealing with customers who come in. I really believe the town has a great future. I want to be part of it,” he said.
He didn’t file for election because he’s concerned or upset about anything the current council is doing, he said, but because the council represents thousands more people than it once did “and a lot of people are depending on their council to make the right decision.”
“My reasons for running are more about using my skillset and background to help serve our community as we continue to grow. The town of Millsboro has grown tremendously over the last few years. Many new developments and businesses have been brought into the area, and I think my experience can be put to good use helping identify issues and develop solutions,” he said.
Davis has a finance degree from Wake Forest University.
Presley, 63, who formerly served on the Frankford Town Council, is a certified financial planner for his company, Presley Financial, and has been in the financial services industry for 40 years, assisting small businesses and families as they plan their financial futures.
“There are two issues that I am concerned about, with equal weight: the rapid growth of the town and the Town’s lack of outreach and transparency to the residents. Millsboro’s population has doubled since 2019 and, with the developments already approved, will increase significantly again in a few short years.
“What is the goal, and how does this comport with the Town’s comprehensive plan? What is the population goal? Fifteen thousand? Thirty thousand?
“Growth is integral to any town, but there needs to be a balance with the quality of life of the existing residents. The residents’ concerns should be the priority and the reason why we have an elected council to start with,” Presley said.
He said he is also concerned about transparency and citizen engagement, which he called “an issue for too long.”
“It is the main concern for many residents of Millsboro. If you look at turnout for town elections, it is unacceptable, and often we have no candidates for the open seats. Even when we do have contested seats, getting 200 votes is considered a big turnout. Canceling elections because the incumbents are unopposed is not healthy for any town, and having the same officials preside over any town for decades can only lead to problems.
“I believe a big part of this is the lack of information the Town provides the residents,” he said.
He said he finds it unacceptable that the Town “does the bare minimum required by the State” and doesn’t effectively use technology.
Presley said he wants to see the Town website improved, video-conferencing used so citizens can attend meetings remotely, and more information on social media, as well as recordings of meetings provided to residents and e-mail lists to update them.
“I chose to make Millsboro my hometown over other towns and states. Millsboro is a great town, and I am very proud to be a resident. But we need to preserve our way of life and make sure the town is inviting and safe for future generations to come. Development pressure will only increase, since God is not building any more land east of Route 113,” said Presley, a lifelong Shore resident who has lived in Sussex County for 20 years.
He and his wife, Toni, live in Plantation Lakes and have five children, Stephanie Davis and Candice Latshaw, both of Pittsburgh, Ali Wolfe of Dagsboro, Erica Schlitter of Georgetown and Nicholas Evans of New Jersey.
The deadline to file as a candidate was on May 17.
Voters must be live in Millsboro and be at least 18.
Ballots can be obtained at www.Millsboro.org or by calling Tammy Phillips at (302) 934-8171. Only approved voters will be given absentee ballots.
The last day an absentee ballot application can be mailed to the voter is on Wednesday, June 7. Afterward, the voter must go to town hall with identification to pick up a ballot, by noon on Friday, June 9. The ballot will not be provided to any person other than the approved voter. Once completed, it must be delivered to town hall or mailed to Millsboro Town Hall, Attn: Tammy Phillips, 322 Wilson Highway, Millsboro, DE 19966, and received by 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
At the July 3 meeting, council will elect officers, including the mayor, and are also expected to discuss how to replace former Councilman Brad Cordrey, who resigned in early May because he moved out of the district he represented.
“It’s an appointment. They will talk among themselves and appoint someone, or they make a motion to appoint,” Town Manager Jamie Burk told the Coastal Point this week.
There is no deadline to fill the seat.