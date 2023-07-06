Millsboro Town Councilman James Kells was named mayor during the town council’s reorganizational meeting this week, succeeding mayor Faye Lingo, who lost a bid for re-election to the council last month but graciously thanked the council for the experience and presented Kells with a new gavel and base.
Kells, nominated by Councilman John Thoroughgood and approved by unanimous vote, moved to his new seat in his unassuming way, as Thoroughgood said, “OK. We have a mayor. Jim, do you want to come up here and take your position?” and someone else reminded him to take his nameplate.
Also by unanimous vote, Councilman Ron O’Neal was named mayor pro-tem, Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan was appointed council secretary and Councilman Bob Bryan was made council treasurer.
Also at the Monday, July 3, meeting, O’Neal, who ran unopposed and who represents District 2, was sworn in, as were newly elected Councilmen Marty Presley, serving at-large, and Matt Davis, representing District 3. They vowed to support the constitutions of the United States and Delaware, and to perform the duties of office for which they were elected.
In the June 10 election, Davis won victory over Lingo by a 375-to-147 vote, and Presley received 380 votes to Gum’s 135. For the first time, the Town offered the option of absentee voting, which proved popular. O’Neal received 44 votes by absentee ballot, Davis received 67, Lingo and Gum both got 16, and Presley had 69.
O’Neal received 348 votes, with 304 by machine and 44 by absentee ballot, and will continue representing District 2 for another three-year term.
Swearing-in was followed by applause as the men walked back to their seats and Lingo approached the podium to speak to the council.
“I just couldn’t go out the door, right?” she joked.
“I wanted to let the people know, I have worked with the Town for 38 years and been on the council a year and a half, and just how blessed I have been. My career, as a youth, I never thought I would ever have enjoyed it so much. I have enjoyed it immensely,” she said, adding that she had a gift for the new mayor and council and a story to tell them.
Former town manager for Millsboro, Lingo said that, in the 1990s, a Millsboro organization gave the mayor and town council a gavel with a ceramic base and miniature tugboat, plus a place for a pen, but the base “met with an accident” and couldn’t be repaired. The tugboat was glued back together but eventually fell apart.
“Then we had a mayor with a classic Mustang, and he put his Mustang on the tugboat. … So from me to you and the privilege that I have had, a new gavel with the word ‘Millsboro’ on it and new base that is all wood and shouldn’t break. And it says, ‘For the good of the town,’” Lingo said, presenting it to Kells as the audience stood and applauded.
She went around the council and shook hands with all council members and staff, as Kells said Lingo “has been a blessing to this town for 38 years, served on both sides. And she has been the best.”
“She is fantastic,” he said.
“I enjoyed it more than I ever asked for. With that I am going to go home. You all have fun. Good night,” she said to another round of applause.