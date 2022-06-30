Millsboro Town Councilwoman-elect Kimberly Kaan, who will be sworn in at the Tuesday, July 5, meeting, has been busy talking to town residents interested in change she called for during her campaign, including more transparency in government.
“I think I have spoken to everybody in this town three times. There is a lot of excitement about my winning. They want to be sure I’m going to follow through on what I said. I have a lot of people asking me what they can do, how can they help, to make sure I have that support. They want to make sure that nothing is holding me back. I told them participation. Come to the meetings. And to let their feelings be known through e-mails and to engage with their district representatives,” Kaan told Coastal Point.
Kaan unseated incumbent Councilman and Acting Mayor Tim Hodges in the Saturday, June 11, election, winning by 125 votes to represent District 1.
She will serve a three-year term.
Hodges will remain acting mayor until the July 5 swearing in, when a new mayor and other officers will be appointed.
Of the 444 votes cast, Hodges received 159 and Kaan garnered 284. One vote was cast without either candidate being selected.
Kaan has no plans to make an acceptance speech but said she will ask supporters to pray for her.
She plans to bring up the need for more advertising of annual elections, for absentee voting and for allowing residents who attend Council meetings to speak briefly at those meetings without having to wait until they are placed on an agenda and without being asked to return another time.
“Somebody should be able to bring something to Council’s attention without having to come back next month. From there, Council can make a decision and decide if it should be referred to staff,” she said.
Before she was elected, she requested being placed on meeting agendas to speak but said she “never made it and most of the time I didn’t get a reason.”
“It’s terrible. It sends a very clear, unspoken message to the public – your input is not desired.” she said.
Kaan would like to see the Millsboro Farmers Market, resurrected a few years ago by former Mayor Michelle Truitt, and very popular, start again. It closed after Truitt resigned in November, reportedly at the behest of former Town Manager Sheldon Hudson and Council members. Kaan said town officials were looking for somebody to sponsor the Farmers Market and were disappointed it didn’t open this year.
Hodges was running for his sixth consecutive three-year term on the Council and said during the election he supports transparency. His explanation for only 39 people voting in 2021 was the pandemic, but Kaan contended low turnout was due to the election not being well enough advertised.
Hodges said election announcements are advertised in the newspaper, on the town Website and publicly posted at Town Hall, the post office and the library “annually, on a regular schedule prior to elections.”
“This process has obviously been successful for many years, but I am open to listening to new ideas to get the information out in the future,” he said prior to the election.
Afterward, he e-mailed a comment to Coastal Point, stating the election “benefitted my opponent with her platform based on transparency and communication.”
“I encourage you to support Council and staff as they work on both of these items as well as many other important issues they will face during the next year, and beyond. I want to thank you for your support during this campaign, and over the last several years while serving the town on Council as secretary, mayor pro-tem, vice mayor and most recently as acting mayor. It has been my honor to serve this town and I look forward to supporting Millsboro’s progress in the years to come,” Hodges wrote.
Councilman John Thoroughgood will also be sworn in on July 5. He ran unopposed and did not reply to requests from Coastal Point for interviews.
Other Council members are Jim Kells, District 3, term expiring 2024; Larry Gum, term expiring 2023; Ron O’Neal, District 2, term expiring 2023; Brad Cordrey, District 1, term expiring 2024; and Faye Lingo, District 3, term expiring in 2023.