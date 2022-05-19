Kimberley Kaan has filed for election to the Millsboro Town Council, representing District 1 and challenging incumbent Tim Hodges, a veteran council member who is also acting mayor. Incumbent Councilman John Thoroughgood, who represents District 2, has also filed for re-election.
The deadline to file was on Wednesday, May 18. The non-partisan election will be on Saturday, June 11, from 1 to 7 p.m. at town hall.
In her campaign, Kaan, a native of Ohio, is promising to work for more transparency in town government and to keep residents better informed.
“I also ran in last year’s election, which had a townwide voter turnout of 39. The Town does not advertise its election beyond the legal advertisement for the solicitation of candidates. Myself and others have commented on the dismal turnout at council meetings and have asked that the elections be advertised. There has been no move from council to advertise the elections. In public meetings and in one-on-one conversations, I have heard, ‘We never advertised before,’ ‘To do so now would be to send a message about the candidates,’ ‘It’s the responsibility of the candidates to advertise the election’ and ‘It’s covered by the newspaper,’” she said.
A resident of Millsboro since 2019, Kaan is retired from a career in the oil industry and public utilities, and has been volunteering since becoming a Millsboro resident. She has served on industry and governmental boards and church boards, and said she believes in public service.
“If you can, you should,” she said.
“I have been attending every single Millsboro Town Council meeting in person, or virtually, depending on the pandemic. I have been there. I have asked at several meetings for them to please advertise — especially the elections. I missed the 2019 election because I didn’t know about it. I was very disappointed,” she said.
There are no telephone numbers or direct e-mails listed on the Town’s website for any council members. Acting Town Manager Jamie Burk this week told the Coastal Point it is his practice to give reporters’ phone numbers to the candidates, instead of making their contact information available.
On the Town’s website, the link under “Officials” only has the town seal and no contact information.
“What I would love to see done is advertising the meetings, advertising the elections, just trying to foster an environment where people feel like they are getting the information,” Kaan said.
“I suggested to them three years ago — get an e-mail list of town residents or stakeholders, people in business or who want the agenda before the meeting, who want to know when there is a meeting, who want to know when they are flushing hydrants, so maybe you shouldn’t wash white clothes that day. I got such pushback for that,” she said.
Kaan said she is also concerned about the Town using impact fees to pay its debt.
“It’s not illegal. There is nothing menacing about it. But every year the auditor complains to them that they are using their impact fees to pay all debt. And it’s perfectly legal. It’s not smart, but it’s perfectly legal. Every year the auditor comes there and advises them and tells them, ‘You are doing this practice that is not going to help you long-term.’ But there are never any questions from the council. There is never any change. Then the auditor will leave, and they will have an hour-long conversation about how much to pay a band for the Christmas parade.
“They are sitting on $2 million worth of debt,” she continued. “Millsboro already had a 15-percent increase in the water rate, which is huge, and another increase since then. That is nothing compared to what is coming if they don’t really start keeping an eye on that. That is without any major capital improvement projects. There is always something you have to be planning for, especially with water and sewer. The second you put it in the ground, you have to consider its maintenance and its replacement. It might be 50 years, it might 100, but you have to start thinking about replacement,” she said.
Kaan also said she has not been able to find minutes from special town meetings or the annual audit report.
She and her husband, Dale, both of whom she described as “retired empty-nesters,” live in downtown Millsboro. Kaan said they chose the town because of its central location in Sussex County.