In a surprise move, Millsboro town manager Sheldon Hudson has stepped down after nearly six years.
His last day was Wednesday, April 6, but it’s unclear if he was dismissed or resigned.
Reached by the Coastal Point on Thursday morning, April 7, the 44-year-old Hudson would not clarify, but, in text messages, wrote, “It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to serve the businesses and residents of Millsboro as Town Manager over the past six years.
“The much-needed commercial development the Town has seen would not have been possible without significant investments on the part of the various retailers and restaurants that now call Millsboro home — Texas Roadhouse, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Tractor Supply, Grotto’s Sports Bar, Ashley Furniture, Lewes Dairy and many others.
“Looking forward, there is talk of both a freestanding emergency department and an ambulatory campus coming to the Town. For these and other reasons, those who embraced reform and the economic growth that came with it have much to be proud of, for sure,” he wrote.
He added that he didn’t know if an interim town manager had been appointed. Jamie Burk is currently assistant town manager but could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.
Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway declined to comment, saying Hudson’s departure is a personnel matter.
Hudson said he didn’t know where he will be working in the future.
“I’m not sure where I’ll end up landing,” he wrote.
On Monday this week, Hudson attended the regular monthly town council meeting, answered questions about the agenda for the Coastal Point and talked about attending budget hearings this week but did not indicate he would be leaving his post as town manager.
He told the Coastal Point he had recently returned from Texas for a family trip. On his LinkedIn profile, he wrote that he is a town manager in transition and stated he is “looking for city manager and town manager roles” in Texas, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
He described himself as having an “incredibly strong track record of facilitating economic development by embracing a reform mindset and welcoming business and families.”
Before being appointed town manager in August 2016, he was Millsboro’s assistant town manager from January to August 2016.
In prior years, he was an instructor at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, Md., teaching macroeconomics and microeconomics; fiscal analyst for Queen Anne’s County, based in Centreville, Md., in 2014 and 2015; instructor at Delaware Technical Community College from 2008 to 2014, teaching Civil War U.S. history, macroeconomics and microeconomics; director of risk management for Trinity Logistics in Seaford from 2009 to 2013; and Human Resources Generalist from 2008 to 2009.
He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Indiana Wesleyan University and master’s degree in government from Regent University, and has completed doctoral courses in quantitative research, organization and leadership, and human resources.
He and his wife have two children.