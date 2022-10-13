Former Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, who stepped down in April, has been named town manager of Smyrna, a town of 13,000 residents in Kent County, about 56 miles north of Millsboro.
“I’m excited. It was journey, but I landed on my feet. God is good, and I’m thankful for that,” Hudson told the Coastal Point this week.
He will assume the position on Thursday, Oct. 20.
With an annual budget of $28 million, Smyrna, 12 miles northwest of Dover, has a seven-member town council that includes Mayor Robert Johnson.
“It all feels very nice. We are still living in Millsboro for now, with plans to relocate closer to Smyrna. It is a community that seems to be on the move — progressive, evolving. A lot of people who work upstate live in Smyrna. I have a passion for economic development, and I want to do my part to contribute to the economic vitality of Smyrna. I’m excited to work with the council, the mayor and staff and the business owners,” Hudson said.
In a news release issued this week, Hudson, 44, stated that his goal is to ensure Smyrna is “known throughout — not only the state, but the region — as a place where businesses, families and working professionals are welcome.”
“As the town continues to experience success in the area of economic development, Smyrna residents will, no doubt, appreciate the convenience of having even more retail and restaurant options close to home, and parents will be thankful that their children will have additional high quality employment options, not just in Wilmington and Philadelphia, but in Kent and southern New Castle counties as well,” he stated.
“As town manager, it is important to me that we preserve and promote Smyrna’s history, that the town build upon its existing charm and that no one be left behind as we continue to evolve. … As I lead, I will always have the best interest of Smyrna at heart,” Hudson continued.
Johnson stated that the town council was “excited to bring in Mr. Hudson to serve as the town manager.”
“His commitment to helping our community grow economically and professionally, while maintaining our small-town atmosphere, is exactly what we need for our town,” Johnson stated.