Millsboro Town Councilman Tim Hodges has filed for a sixth three-year term, representing District 1. The local businessman — who, with his wife, has raised their children in Millsboro — spoke with the Coastal Point this week about his reasons for seeking another term and his goals, if re-elected. He is being challenged in the non-partisan election by newcomer Kimberley Kaan, who has said she is interested in the council being more transparent.
Incumbent Councilman John Thoroughgood, who represents District 2, has also filed for re-election. He is running unopposed and did not respond to Coastal Point’s requests for an interview. Other council members are Jim Kells, Larry Gum, Ron O’Neal, Brad Cordrey and Faye Lingo. The election will be on Saturday, June 11, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.)
Q. What town and state are you from?
A. Originally, I am from Florida. I met my wife, Elizabeth, in college and we chose to make our home and raise our family in Millsboro.
Q. Occupation?
A. Business owner in the construction industry.
Q. Family?
A. More than 30 years ago we moved to Millsboro, a great small town, and Elizabeth’s hometown, where she was born and raised. We have been blessed to raise our four children in Millsboro.
Q. Why did you decide to run for another term?
A. We are rooted and grounded here. This is where I chose to make my home. I believe in serving my community, and I enjoy giving back to make the community better that gave so much to me.
Q. What are you most proud of, as far as the council’s accomplishments?
A. Council has accomplished much while I have had the honor to serve, and I have been able to use my business skills to continue the leadership of past councils. Together we have been able to make Millsboro a better place to live while maintaining fiscal responsibility. We have used impact fees, grants, low interest and principally-forgiven loans to minimize rate increases to all town residents and businesses. Just last year the Town was able to refinance debt and save over $2 million. Healthcare options have increased with the addition of Tidal[health]’s health pavilion and an expansion of Beebe’s primary-care walk-in clinic and lab on DuPont Highway and their three-story building on Mitchell Street. Currently, we are working with both Tidal[health] and Beebe healthcare systems to bring more medical services to Millsboro.
Town staff does a great job providing services in Town Hall, at the water and wastewater facilities and through the police department. I am most proud to work with each of them to make Millsboro the best town we can be.
Q. What else would you like to see accomplished, or continue to work on, if you are reelected?
A. Millsboro is a great place to live, work, shop and dine. I want to see the new healthcare centers come to fruition and help the new water and wastewater treatment facilities through the design and construction phases. With my leadership, I believe Millsboro’s best days are yet to come.
Q. Would you like to comment on Mrs. Kaan’s concern that there should be more town transparency?
A. I believe transparency is important in government. I also believe government’s responsibility is to provide good structure for community businesses and residents. Over the last 15 years, Millsboro has typically seen 130-180 voters turn out for municipal elections. Why did only 39 voters come out to Town Hall last year? I believe it was because of COVID-19, plain and simple.
Millsboro Council holds public meetings that are open to the residents unless they have to do with individual personnel issues, or legal matters. Agendas are posted in advance and minutes are available on the town website. Election announcements are advertised in the newspaper, the town website and publicly posted at Town Hall, the post office and the library annually, on a regular schedule prior to elections. This process has obviously been successful for many years, but I am open to listening to new ideas to get the information out in the future.
I enjoy talking to residents and learning their perspective of the town. We have many new residents and many who have lived here for years and raised their families here. There are many points of view, but I believe each of them shares my love of Millsboro, a great place for all ages whether just starting out, raising a family or relaxing and enjoying the golden years.