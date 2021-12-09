At the first Millsboro Town Council meeting since Michelle Truitt resigned from the council on Nov. 23, Acting Mayor Tim Hodges took the mayor’s seat, with no introduction or mention of his new role. He welcomed the public and asked everyone to stand to say the “Pledge of Allegiance,” then proceeded to run the meeting with the calm confidence for which he is known.
He brought smiles from the audience when, following a council vote, he mistakenly said, “The vote is closed,” then, with an apologetic smile, corrected himself, saying, “The hearing is closed.”
“Thank you for bearing with me, everybody. It’s been a couple years since I ran a meeting. We’re going to get through it,” he said.
First Christmas Market this weekend
Millsboro’s first Christmas Market is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Millsboro Town Center.
About 100 vendors will sell goods including freshly cut greenery, Christmas amaryllis, paperwhites, poinsettias, repurposed-granite cheeseboards, botanical products, seaglass jewelry, insulated tumblers, Italian sauces, fudge, tie-dyed shirts, driftwood trees, soaps, candles and honey.
Food trucks will include Dixie’s Down Home Cooking, Sweet Josephine’s, Fiona’s Fish & Chips and Carl’s Gourmet Hots & Sandwiches. The Market was suggested by Truitt.
New fire department substation to open soon
Giving the monthly Millsboro Fire Department report, Councilman Larry Gum said the new substation, west of town, will open soon “for the temporary relief of volunteers trying to get across the highway and into our facility.”
Gum also said EMS personnel have been busy and that two ambulances are running 24 hours every day.
“We stay real busy,” Gum said.
Employee honored
The council honored Keith McGee, a Level III operator in the Town’s Public Works Department, for receiving a state commendation.
McGee, who has been with the Town nearly 20 years, is “certainly a seasoned and valuable member of the Public Works team and just a nice guy,” Town Manager Sheldon Hudson told the Coastal Point.
Public Works Director Kenny Niblett introduced McGee to the council at the meeting and praised him, as McGee smiled but declined to comment. As he waved his thanks toward the council, Councilman James Kells said, “Thank you, Keith. We appreciate all you do.”
Art league now at 95 members
Debra Doucette, director of the Greater Millsboro Art League, during the league’s monthly report to the town council, said there are now 95 members and renewed interest in the classes and activities offered.
She asked council members if they planned to allow the MAL to remain open, after previously unpaid rent to the Town, which owns the space it occupies downtown, inactivity and concern about it closing. She reminded them promotion of the arts is included in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
Hodges turned to his right and looked at Hudson, who said, “It’s Council’s call.”
Councilman Larry Gum said all the Town wanted to see was for the art league to become active since closing during coronavirus restrictions.
“You’re working on it, so it shouldn’t be an issue,” Gum said.
Police report
Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway, while giving his monthly report to the council, announced awards presented to officers at the Nov. 17 annual banquet.
Honored were Cpl. Michael Gorman and Patrolman Cody Jackson, Lifesaving Awards; Jackson and Patrolman Cody Justice, both who served in the U.S. Army, Military Service Recognition; Lt. Robert Legates, 20 years of service; Cpl. Matthew Dufour and Cpl. Seth Bullock, Performance Commendations; Cpl. Christopher Millner, Exceptional Performance Commendation; and Cpl. Jonathan Zubrowski, Officer of the Year.
“He is willing to help out in anything we ask him to, and he has done a remarkable job,” Calloway said.
Calloway pronounced the Town’s annual Christmas parade, on Saturday, Dec. 4, a great success and said he saw more people watching the parade than he had in many years. He thanked volunteers for organizing the parade and the fire police for assisting.
Calloway told the council the that the department had received a grant in the amount of $6,750 and asked for approval to use $3,500 of the money for bike helmets and safety equipment for the Bike Rodeo and all bike safety programs, and the remainder for the second Millsboro Youth Academy. Council approved the request.
Whiskers for Wishes
Police Chief Brian Calloway said the annual Whiskers for Wishes campaign is coming to a close, and donations made to the annual campaign, in exchange for police officers and other Town employees being allowed to grow beards, will be used to help families in need at Christmas. After last year’s campaign, Calloway, at the January 2021 council meeting, said gifts were provided for 14 families and $10,310 was raised.
At the council meeting this week, he said he will announce more details at the Jan. 3 town council meeting.
“Let’s just say today we’ve had a lot of good news,” he said.
“One of the things I like about this program is we are only one part of it,” he told the Coastal Point after Whiskers for Wishes last year.
“This program, in order for it to be successful, it has to be a collaboration of a lot of different people. Grace United Methodist Church, the staff there, they are the working elves of this process. They do all of the work that needs to be done for this to be successful. They contact the agencies that know what families are in need. They buy all the gifts — toys, clothing, even gift cards for groceries — and wrap them. That takes a lot of time to get all of that done.
“The amount raised continually goes up. Four years ago, we raised $2,000, then we raised $3,000. Last year it was around $6,000. It has gotten so big that I can’t walk away from this,” Calloway said.
He also thanked Mountaire Farms for contributing each year.
Warren’s Mill to be demolished
Demolition of the historic Warren’s Mill, on Betts Pond Road, is expected to begin early next week, with traffic detoured around the area.
During the council meeting on Monday, Town Engineer Carrie Kruger told the council it will take a couple days to take the building down and that some of the historic components have been set aside to be preserved.
Kruger asked for a budget amendment of $25,000, needed for asbestos abatement. Asbestos, she said, was found in roof components and window glazing at Warren’s Mill. The council approved the amendment.
Hudson told the Coastal Point that Warren’s Mill is being demolished “because it is dangerous.”
“We have had engineers tell us it’s near collapse. We hate to tear it down, but experts have looked at it and told us it’s not salvageable. Termites have had their way. It’s sad. I hate to see this history go away. We asked about saving some of the wood, and we were told maybe even the wood can’t be reclaimed,” he said.
Warren’s Mill is on the National Register of Historic Places. The mill burned once, then again in 1924, after which the owner, Wilford B. Warren, who bought it in 1922, built a new mill in 1929. The property was assessed at $2,200, according to a history of the mill, written by Richard B. Carter in 1980.
Warren last operated the mill in 1942, but it was rented for three more years before closing in 1945. Local mills were put out of business, Carter wrote, due to several factors, including growth of the Sussex County poultry industry in the 1930s and 1940s. The demand for poultry feed had risen, and small mills were no longer able to meet the demand that modern, mechanized factories could.