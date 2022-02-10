Carey’s Frame Shop — the landmark historic building constructed around 1840, where framing was carefully completed and lamps repaired — is now a chapter in Millsboro’s history.
The three-story building on State Street, owned by the Carey family since 1950, was sold at Christmastime and will reopen as the Sabelhaus Team of Re/Max Town Center office around Memorial Day.
Edward Carey said he was pleased to learn that new owners Joe and Lisa Sabelhaus of Montgomery County, Md., will retain the look of the building and eventually raise another structure on the property that will be a mirror image of the former frame shop.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to sell to somebody who planned to tear it down, and divine providence saw to that,” Carey said.
“We love the building,” a pleased Lisa Sabelhaus told the Coastal Point.
“There is so much charm and history behind it. We have plans to keep it structurally the same. We’re going to paint it a nice bright red, almost the same shade it already is. There are three floors. Mr. Carey left some stuff for us — jugs, old prescription bottles — from when it was a pharmacy in the early 1900s. We’re just tickled to have the opportunity to preserve the outside and to modernize it on the inside,” she said.
Keeping with the Re/Max colors of red, white and blue, the front door will be painted navy blue. The ceiling will be stained or painted a dark color, and there will be what she called “light and airy” neutrals like driftwood or gray inside.
Truitt’s Carpet Services on Main Street in downtown Millsboro has been hired to install the carpet and flooring, and Kevin Turner, owner of Remedy Electric, will be the Sabelhauses’ electrician.
Currently there is a single outdoor air conditioning unit in the back and propane heater installed in the 1950s.
“We will get that modernized so we can have heating and air conditioning on the first and second floors. We hope to keep the attic one big open space,” she said.
Once upgrades are finished, the building will be occupied by five or six agents working there.
The Sabelhauses have a combined family of five children and some of them are planning to move to the area. One daughter and son-in-law hope to open what she called an ancillary business and operate it on the second floor, although she wouldn’t yet say what kind of business it will be.
“We will preserve the whole first floor as it is. We’ll take down some plaster, insulate it and make it more modern in front, but we are not changing anything structurally. Prior to 1950, there were stairs on the inside that went to the second floor. We are looking into — and if it’s OK with Kenny — putting a spiral staircase in, to the second floor,” she said, referring to Millsboro’s director of public works, Kenny Niblett.
“We’ve been doing work on the inside ourselves and hiring contractors for the HVAC, the plumbing. We will put in a hot water heater and open the ceiling to expose the beams, and bring out even more of the original building. There are beautiful windows on each side. Ed said he has some artifacts that we can display.
“We are dedicated to showcasing the history. We have a dream of, in five years or so, building that mirror image building on the other corner. We have all that land. We want to build on the land on the corner of State and Washington streets,” she said.
The second building will be used for client-appreciation parties and the Sabelhaus family plans to welcome the community to a firepit on the property, where guests can roast marshmallows, maybe joined by Santa Claus, around the holidays.
“We found out Little League is down the street. We already inquired about signing up as sponsors. We have joined the Chamber. We want to be part of the community,” she said.
Both Realtors, the Sabelhauses met through real estate and married in 2007. Their children are Max Sabelhaus, Cassandra Wolsh, Victoria Cabezas, Francesca Sabelhaus and Jackson Wolsh.
For Carey, selling the iconic building was bittersweet.
“Well, yes, it was a hard decision. Sometime between today and forever, you have to make a decision. You can only kick the can down the road so many times. Making the decision is tough, but sooner or later you have to do it. There was so much going on — more going on than I felt I could manage while still being faithful to my customers. I had to withdraw from something so I could focus on one thing or the other. I didn’t want the overhead. I didn’t want to be taking care of two properties,” he said.
Timing was perfect, because the Sabelhauses, who have a home in Selbyville and also live in Montgomery County, are eager to focus on the building and being joined by their children.
According to information from the Delaware State Historic Preservation Office, sent to Lisa Sabelhaus and forwarded to the Coastal Point, the building was built in the Greek Revival style around 1840 as a store and storehouse, and originally situated at the northwest corner of East State and Main streets. In 1918, it was moved 55 feet west to its current location.
The move accommodated the construction of the town’s newest banking facility at the time, Delaware Trust Company.
Today, the Carey building is Millsboro’s oldest known commercial building with “intact historic fabric including a clipped corner hooded entrance with recessed double doors flanked by glass side panels that are part of the original rectangular bay display windows, store display windows with original window glass and lambs-tongue trim in the interior, an original board-and-batten door with strap hinges and a variety of original features on the interior of the first floor including recessed panels at the base of display windows and a wooden shop counter decorated with egg-and-dart molding,” according to information provided by the Historic Preservation Office.
It was owned by Benjamin Burton for more than 50 years and is the last surviving property he owned.
Burton was Millsboro’s wealthiest resident, a diversified businessman who gave jobs to community residents in his store, tannery, gristmill and sawmill operations.
Later, Ernest C. Blackstone bought the building. Blackstone was a pharmacist and Delaware state treasurer, and used the building as a drugstore, with an ice cream parlor in the rear, and as a finance company.
Carey said he is pleased the Sabelhauses want to open an ice cream parlor in the back and donate proceeds to non-profit organizations.
Years ago, fresh strawberries were used to make a popular strawberry floats there, he said.
“Truck crops were very big through the end of World War II, and strawberries were plentiful here at one time. Big crops of them were grown. The marble counter is still there in the back. That’s where they sold ice cream. Lisa got so excited the first time she saw it. I could tell something sparked,” Carey said.
Although he has closed the framing business, Carey said he will continue to repair lamps on Morris Street, in the family home his great-grandfather built. Customers can reach him at (302) 316-5584 or visit www.oldlampsnewagain.com.
Certainly it will be an adjustment for him, since the Carey family owned the building more than 70 years and also operated a paint store there. Carey’s father, Ned, died in 2004, and his wife, Beatrice, continued working there until 2016. In her mid-90s, she still drove the 1.5 blocks from home to work until a third mini-stroke prevented it. She died in June 2021, at 101.
After retiring in 2009 from work as a technician for the L.D. Caulk Company in Milford, in 2011, Carey noticed changes in his mother and moved to Millsboro.
The store had been shuttered in 2016, but Beatrice Carey didn’t want to sell. In March 2017, Carey was there cleaning and organizing.
“People were coming in here, and I sent them to Ocean View for framing. I thought about it and decided to start it back up. I said that I was going to, then I said, ‘What the hell did I just say?’ So I started and just took it one day at a time. I was picking up steam,” he said.
Not long afterward, a customer arrived with a lamp, asking him to repair it. He agreed and starting accepting more lighting fixtures for repair.
“Ed has been so friendly. Everybody has been friendly and welcoming,” Lisa Sabelhaus said.
“We were a little afraid being the new kids on the block. But everybody has made us feel welcome.