Groundbreaking for Millsboro’s new police station could take place this fall, one season later than originally planned, due to delays and increasing construction and materials costs.
“We have adapted to our current location, but there might be some folks who have been here awhile who are thinking, ‘Is this ever going to happen?’” Police Chief Brian Calloway told the Coastal Point this week.
But Calloway — who has said he would like to see the new police station named for an historical Millsboro figure but hasn’t yet revealed who — is known for his patience and cooperation with town officials, and said although police operate in cramped quarters at 307 Main Street, “We will work around it.”
Updated plans for the building are expected to be discussed at the Monday, Aug. 1, town council meeting.
Construction of the building, at Ellis Street and Railroad Avenue downtown, has been put out for bids, and multiple bids are expected. At the August council meeting, the successful bidders could be announced and details discussed, Calloway said.
“We might have to possibly start slow, with one section at a time. The Town is also building a water tower and water treatment plant at the same time, so there might be a delay,” he said.
Originally, the council agreed to spend a maximum of $5 million for an 8,000-square-foot structure, about twice the size of the existing police station at 307 Main Street, but Calloway said higher costs of materials and construction could mean a higher final price tag.
Delays have also been caused by required environmental testing at the site, including those involving soil conservation and drainage. Because borrowing money to fund the building was approved by a town referendum and because the Town is interested in a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, an archeological study was required.
“I don’t know what they were looking for, or if they found anything. They were archeologists who came, but I have no idea if they found anything. Now, they are doing deed research,” he said.
In November 2020, Millsboro residents, by a vote of 143-77 — and with a larger voter turnout than usual — approved that referendum, allowing the Town to borrow up to $38 million for the police station and other town upgrades.
At the time, Calloway said spending an additional $1.5 million would allow a structure designed specifically for police, with all necessary elements, including a community room with seating for 48, sallyport and fitness area.
A community room would be open for public use, but only for civic events, such as homeowners’ association or Crime Watch meetings, Calloway said.
“If council decides to add on these different portions, now that the referendum has been approved, they can take loans to be able to do that. There is still no guarantee, but I hope we will get these extras,” the chief said at the time.
Former Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, also at the time, said there could also be a sally port, classroom space, fitness room, larger locker area or basketball court.
“The Fruitland (Md.) Police Department has a basketball court, and the community likes it,” Calloway said, adding that it could be added later.
“There is enough space on that parcel here in Millsboro to put a basketball court, but that would be an alternate add-on. We are also looking at a sally port. It’s a garage for police cars to use when they have a detainee. That is also an add-on. We also looked at maybe more locker room space to extend the life of the building for staff,” the chief said.
If a basketball court is built, it would be open to the public and the Town would try to secure non-profit funding, Hudson said.
Officials have said once the existing police station is vacated, that building could be used by the Town. Its former uses include a post office, before the police department moved in, in 1997.
“Certainly, anything in government takes time. You have to have patience. With this, it’s taking time, but I am very pleased as to where we are going,” said Calloway, who heads a nationally accredited agency.
In the meantime, the police department will continue to fully function downtown, and when it’s finally time to move to the new location, it will be done with no pause in service, he said.