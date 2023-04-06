Before joining state and county dignitaries to break ground for the new, $139 million Millsboro bypass last week, Gov. John Carney, during opening remarks, said he remembered hearing about building a bypass 30 years ago.
“So this has been a long time coming,” the governor said at a ceremony on Friday, March 31, on Fox Run Road in Millsboro, where trees were cleared in advance of construction beginning next month.
The bypass is expected to open by Memorial Day 2025.
Hundreds of trees were cut and neatly stacked behind the podium in the field, prompting Carney, a proponent of the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative, in partnership with the Urban and Community Forestry programs, to lift his hands and ask, “Are we going to replace them?”
Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski nodded and told Carney, “Rest assured all the trees we have had to take out, we will replace them. We are committed to replacing them,” as the governor nodded his approval.
Some of the engineers working on the project were in elementary school when discussions began about the project, designed to improve safety and reduce congestion through town, Carney said.
“Look at all these people here. It takes all these people to get this done,” said Carney, who removed his suit jacket and spoke casually, without a necktie, under the morning sun on the cleared field at Fox Run Road, which will be about midway between where the bypass will begin, just north of Millsboro, and end, on Route 24 west, near Mountaire Farms.
The area was cleared so the contractor could access the Millsboro Pond, Mark Whiteside, project engineer and manager for the Delaware Department of Transportation Project Development South, told Coastal Point.
“That portion of Fox Run Road will be realigned. We are going to shift the existing Fox Run Road farther east, which would be under a new bridge … a portion of that road will be shifted closer to the railroad tracks,” Whiteside said.
The bypass, which includes an interconnector road between Routes 113 and 24, north of Millsboro, will extend east from the entrance at Route 114, bridging over Fox Run Road, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Millsboro Pond and Gravel Hill Road.
There will be one artery for traffic traveling in each direction on the 2.8-mile bypass and a 45-mph speed limit.
Known as a cloverleaf, the overpass will have two loops, one in the northeast quadrant and one in the southwest quadrant. It is being built to accommodate traffic for the next 20 to 30 years.
Biking and walking paths will extend the entire length of the bypass, separated from the roadway by grass buffers.
Joining Carney for the groundbreaking last week were dignitaries including Sen. Tom Carper, Sen. Gerald Hocker, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, Rep. Ruth Briggs King, Rep. Rich Collins, Sussex County Council President Mike Vincent, Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway.
Carper joked about being mistaken for Carney by a constituent who said, “Oh, I’m sorry, Sen. Coons.”
“We all look alike and we think alike especially with projects like this,” Carper said, talking about the importance of improving infrastructure locally, statewide and nationwide and saying the bypass will save lives.
“Us. The people in our families. Kids. Wives. Husbands. It’s pretty hard to put a price but it’s going to keep us safer,” Carper said.
Briggs King said she “can feel the pain” of drivers frustrated as they are stopped in long lines of traffic in Millsboro.
“It’s been a long process, many public meetings. I thank all the people from DelDOT for listening. Thank you for funding and thank you for the support,” she said.
Pettyjohn characterized the bypass as a project many thought would never happen.
“It certainly was a long time coming,” Hocker said, adding when he was first elected more than 20 years ago Route 24 was congested and he initiated a traffic study.
“We thought Route 24 would be first on the list,” he said, thanking colleagues from New Castle County for buying homes at the beach, because they witnessed traffic jams and the need for the bypass.
Earlier, Whiteside told Coastal Point there are two contracts for the work, a $99 million contract for the bypass and $40 million contract for grade separated intersections, or the overpass.
R.E. Pierson Construction Co., based in Pilesgrove, N.J., but with satellite offices in Sussex County, will be the contractor for the dual alignment of the bypass. The other contract will be bid.
Construction will be funded by the federal government and state through FY25, with the majority, or 80 percent, being paid by the federal government.
A public information session, to explain detours, lane shifts and delays during construction, will be planned for fall.
“The impacts won’t necessarily be bad. Our department does acknowledge the amount of traffic congestion in Millsboro now and it’s only getting worse. We all can see that. The Millsboro Bypass will help mitigate that congestion and we will do everything we can do expedite construction,” Whiteside said.
“The only way to get on Route 24 now is through Millsboro. We want to lighten congestion, especially during peak hours. One thing really causing congestion is trucks. The quality of traffic flow is very poor in that area. We are building this for safety and to alleviate that congestion. We hope the trucks will use it,” he said.
Signage will direct trucks to the bypass, instead of through downtown Millsboro, with its quaint shops and restaurants.
DelDOT officials started talking about a bypass about 20 years ago when they were working on the Route 113 North-South study, Whiteside said.
“For a project this big, and considering the environmental impacts, there is a chance for it to be prolonged because you need the environmental document approved. There is a lot of public input, coordination, that needs to be considered,” he said.
State officials also had to obtain rights-of-way for about 47 parcels that will be impacted by construction. That is still being done, but enough of them have been obtained to begin, he said.
DelDOT pays property owners fair market value for their land and works with a real estate team, according to officials. Whiteside said DelDOT will pay about $15 million for rights-of-way.