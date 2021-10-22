The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club is now accepting applications for community grants.
The club awards grants once a year to non-profit organizations serving Georgetown and Millsboro.
The grants are underwritten each year by the club’s signature Flags for Heroes fundraising project, which takes place every spring. The project honors military veterans and culminates with American flags displayed on The Circle in Georgetown, at the DelTech campus in Georgetown and at four locations in Millsboro.
Organizations seeking grants can download guidelines and the application form from the Delaware Community Foundation’s website at https://delcf.org/grants/.
Grants are awarded to programs that serve the Georgetown and Millsboro areas and typically range between $500 and $2,500.
Beneficiaries must be IRS-recognized tax-exempt non-profit organizations. Funds will be distributed to organizations that support:
- Programs that assist the disadvantaged, or
- Community-service endeavors.
Grant recipients will be required to submit a brief report within one year. Grants will be awarded on a one-time-only basis. Organizations may submit a new application in subsequent years.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 30. For more information, contact the Southern Delaware office of the Delaware Community Foundation at (302) 856-4393.