The question allowing of golf carts on public streets will be discussed again by the Millsboro Town Council at their Monday, April 5, meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m.
The council will also talk about hiring new police department recruits, annexing land into town, bringing the farmers’ market back for a second year and adding streetlights on the west side of town.
Last month, council members heard both pros and cons about golf carts from residents and agreed to reserve time for additional opposition to be heard at next week’s meeting.
“I don’t expect a decision. Council wants to hear from the ‘cons’ side, so each side has equal time. They want to hear from both sides. Ultimately, it’s the State’s decision, but the Town wants to make an informed request,” Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said.
If council members agree they want to allow golf carts on public streets, they will ask Town Solicitor Mary Schrider-Fox to draft an ordinance regulating their use, for initial review and discussion. The draft would then be sent to state legislators, asking for a change in the town charter to accommodate the vehicles.
At the March 1 town council meeting, Marty Presley, who lives in Plantation Lakes, told the council, during a presentation that continued for more than 40 minutes, that golf carts were listed as amenities for those who buy homes in Plantation Lakes, and that some of those homes have garages just for golf carts. The carts have been in Plantation Lakes since around 2009 without incident, he said.
Showing the council a picture of a low-speed vehicle, known as an LSV, Presley said they are allowed in Delaware, resemble golf carts and travel 20 to 25 mph, although they can be modified to travel 40 or 50 mph. “Golf carts” travel 12 mph and can be modified to cruise at up to 18 mph, making them slower than LSVs, he said.
But Police Chief Brian Calloway noted that when Plantation Lakes was originally designed, “It wasn’t designed to be public streets.”
“It was designed to be private. Now that they have been dedicated to the Town, the Town has really spent a lot of work and time and resources with engineers to develop proper signage, proper street parking, because we will have to enforce street parking that matches our code and Delaware law,” Calloway said.
The speed limit in Plantation Lakes is 25 mph, and Calloway warned that a 5,000-pound car colliding with a 900-pound golf cart at that speed could have deadly consequences, especially since golf carts generally do not have headrests, seatbelts, doors or other safety equipment.
“We are also looking at the consistency of this. Would it be fair to say golf carts are allowed in Plantation Lakes but nowhere else in town?” he said.
Also on the agenda for the upcoming meeting is the hiring of three new recruits for the Millsboro Police Department. Hudson said there will be discussion about increasing the number of officers in preparation for upcoming retirements.
There will also be a public hearing concerning annexing four parcels of land located on the northern end of Millsboro, slated to come into town “if all falls into place,” Hudson said.
“The plan is to use the land as highway-commercial,” he said of the planned use types. “These are parcels that, a year or so ago, were originally to come into town, and then we were updating the Comprehensive Plan so the applicant, Continued Ventures, said, ‘Let’s wait for the Comp Plan to get finished,’ so now we are resuming,” he said.
Most of the land is now undeveloped.
The farmers’ market, started in the parking lot of the Town Center late last spring, is another item on the meeting agenda, and Hudson said there’s a good chance it will be there this year, too.
“It’s something the mayor and I want to see the council vote on,” Hudson said, referring to Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt, who had originally proposed the farmers’ market.
Last year, it opened on Saturday, June 13, continuing on Saturdays throughout the summer, offering strawberries, blueberries, corn, tomatoes, peppers, green beans, honey, coffee, baked goods, fudge and other items.
Vendors included Adkins Produce in Long Neck, Parsons Produce in Dagsboro, Fresh Harvest Hydroponics & Seafood in Millsboro and The Point Coffee & Bakery in Rehoboth Beach.
Also this week, Delmarva Power was set to begin installing 30 new streetlights on Route 24 from Kendall Street to Godwin School Road.
“It’s a pretty dark stretch,” Hudson said. “This will help with public safety, and it will help the west part of town feel like part of Millsboro. Our long-term vision is to have sidewalks along Godwin School Road to the edge of town to the bridge. They will be working on it for the next few weeks. These are new streetlights. Now, they stop at Kendall Street,” Hudson explained.
The project, costing $30,000 to $40,000, will be completed at no cost to the Town, which partnered with the Delaware Department of Transportation and Delmarva Power. The Town has served as the project manager.