Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for Laura Jennice, 54, of Millsboro. Jennice was last heard from on Saturday, Oct. 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Attempts to locate or contact Jennice have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for her safety and wellbeing.
Jennice is described as a white female, 5’8″, 160 lbs., brown hair, and blue eyes. She may currently be operating a red 2016 BMW X3 with Delaware tags. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information regarding Jennice’s whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850.