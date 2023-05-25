Two incumbents running for reelection in the Saturday, June 10, Millsboro Town Council election are being challenged by newcomer candidates.
Mayor Faye Lingo, representing District 3, will run against Matthew Davis. Longtime incumbent Larry Gum, who serves at-large, will face Marty Presley, who had previously served on the Frankford Town Council prior to moving outside that town.
Ron O’Neal, representing District 2, is running unopposed.
Voting will be from 1 to 7 p.m. in the reception hall at Millsboro Town Hall. Afterward, results will be posted on the front door at town hall and also on the town’s website.
The deadline to file as a candidate was on May 17.
Voters must be live in Millsboro and be at least 18.
Those who want to vote by absentee ballot must be a resident of Millsboro and at least 18. Ballots can be obtained at www.Millsboro.org or by calling Tammy Phillips at (302) 934-8171. Only approved voters will be given absentee ballots.
The last day an absentee ballot application can be mailed to the voter is on Wednesday, June 7. Afterward, the voter must go to town hall with identification to pick up an absentee ballot, by noon on Friday, June 9. The ballot will not be provided to any person other than the approved voter. Once completed, it must be delivered to town hall or mailed to Millsboro Town Hall, Attn: Tammy Phillips, 322 Wilson Highway, Millsboro, DE 19966, and received by 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
At the July 3 meeting, the council will elect officers, including the mayor, and is also expected to discuss how to replace former Councilman Brad Cordrey, who resigned in early May because he moved out of the district he represented.
“It’s an appointment. They will talk among themselves and appoint someone, or they make a motion to appoint,” Town Manager Jamie Burk told the Coastal Point this week.