Newly appointed Millsboro Town Council member Faye Lingo was feeling a little nervous this week as she anticipated being sworn in next month to fill the seat vacated when former mayor Michelle Truitt resigned from the council in November.
But the council has great confidence in Lingo — a Town employee for 38 years and town manager for 24 of those years — reinforced when Acting Mayor Tim Hodges, who nominated her at the Thursday, Jan. 6, meeting, said she is “more than capable” and “an excellent choice, with her history and her knowledge of the town and working with the Town of Millsboro.”
“Faye is agreeable to serve, and willing. And I think we all know that she is more than capable,” Hodges said during the meeting.
Indicating their agreement, council members approved the nomination by unanimous vote. Lingo will serve the remainder of Truitt’s term, until June 2023. She worked for the Town from 1978 to 2016 and was town manager from 1993 to 2016.
Now 72, Lingo told the Coastal Point after the meeting that she and Hodges “had a conversation, and he asked if I’d be interested.”
“I said some people might think I’m old, and they might want somebody young and new, but he said, ‘I don’t think we will have that problem.’ I thought about it for a few days, and I said if I lean that way and if you don’t come up with anybody else, I’ll give it shot. He got in touch with me after the council meeting and said it was unanimous,” said Lingo, who is known as the local historian and who runs the town museum, located inside Millsboro Town Hall.
Lingo said she didn’t attend the council meeting, which was held on Thursday, Jan. 6, instead of Monday, Jan. 3, due to snow, in case there was another nomination. She didn’t want her presence to create an awkward situation.
“I’m a little excited, and I’m a lot nervous. I told [Town Manager] Sheldon [Hudson], ‘You have to bring me up to date so I at least know what you’re talking about,’ and he said, ‘Certainly.’ Hopefully, my experience with the Town will help me. I have no platform — no, not at all. I will be trying to take the experience I have and see if I can help the Town out, and keep things moving smoothing.
“Millsboro has always been a progressive community and has always been business-friendly. There is just a lot that happened so fast, as far as growth and development. It’s easy to miss something when things start coming at you fast and furious. If you have some experience, at least you know the right questions to ask,” she said.
“I think the world of Faye,” Hudson told the Coastal Point.
“She is a positive person, and she knows the history of the Town as well as anyone. For this reason and others, Faye will make a good addition to the team,” he said.
Lingo said she hasn’t thought about running for a full council term after her partial term ends.
“That’s too far into the future. I’m still surprised by being nominated. The year and half I will be there is enough for me right now,” she said.
Lingo praised Truitt, who resigned quietly and unexpectedly in early November, saying it was “sad that she had to retire, or felt like she needed to retire, when she did.”
“She certainly put her heart and soul into it when there was a project. She took hold of it from beginning to end, so that is going to be missed. She was very good,” Lingo said.