The Millsboro Town Council on Monday, June 1, conducted its third monthly meeting via conference call, but there are tentative plans to resume in-person gatherings at Town Hall in July, as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
As this week’s meeting began, Mayor Michelle Truitt said she was pleased with how smoothly conference calls have gone since April and that everyone has been courteous.
Bike rodeo postponed
During his monthly police report, Police Chief Brian Calloway announced that the annual bike rodeo has been postponed until the fall.
Sponsored by the police department, and in partnership with the Delaware Department of Transportation, the springtime bike rodeos are traditionally set up in the parking lot of Lowe’s and give participants an opportunity to learn how to ride safely. They also receive equipment such as helmets and lights.
“We provide this free bike equipment for the safety of our children. Kids under 16 have to wear a bike helmet, and we want to be sure they have them,” Calloway has said about the event.
“Also at the bike rodeo, they will be shown how to safely ride a bike through a couple obstacle courses. The officers will talk to them about hand signals and general bike safety,” Calloway said.
Dog park already popular
The new dog park on Wilson Highway is popular already, even before it’s finished.
Councilman James Kells said he has visited several times and every time “there has been someone there and it’s worked out great.”
“People have commented how wonderful it is,” he said.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson asked if residents from Plantation Lakes are using the dog park, and Kells, who lives in that community, said he hasn’t seen anyone from there yet, but that he expects word to spread and residents to begin using the park.
Signs have been erected, fencing installed and bag dispensers made available.
“Once we have the water fountains, then we will make an announcement and advertise it on social media as well,” Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk said.
Truitt asked when the fountains will be operational, and Public Works Director Kenny Niblett said he had talked to construction company representatives early this week and was told they could be finished by the end of the week.
Traffic jams at Dunkin’
In an effort to alleviate traffic jams caused by vehicles stopping at Dunkin’ (rebranded from Dunkin’ Donuts), waiting at the drive-through and overflowing onto Old Landing Road and Route 113 northbound, town officials will meet with the owner.
After discussion at the town council meeting, council members agreed to suggest the owner use a pervious, or porous, stormwater solution and add directional markings on the pavement so drivers don’t block the intersection.
Burk explained that the owner wants to encroach into the Town’s right-of-way on Division Street to help control the many vehicles that arrive there.
Niblett said he was concerned about Town’s liability if council members grant that request.
Hudson said he was worried about the precedent it would set, and Councilman Larry Gum agreed.
Councilman Tim Hodges asked Niblett how wide the street is and how much of an encroachment would be needed. Niblett said 3 of the 5 feet of right-of-way would be needed, so the encroachment would not be into the road, but on a grassy area.
“Have they not investigated collecting stormwater under the parking lot?” Truitt asked, adding that the owner could also make a double drive-through and eliminate walk-in traffic.
Councilman John Thoroughgood said the Dunkin’ owner has a good problem. “He’s busy and that’s a good thing, I guess,” he said, also speaking in favor of letting stormwater flow under the parking lot.
Thoroughgood said the restaurant doesn’t have much seating inside, so two drive-throughs could be beneficial.
Calloway said controlling traffic there ties up police resources. He said he has met with the owner and suggested having an employee stationed in the parking lot to direct cars during peak hours, but he hasn’t seen an employee there.
Calloway said many customers park and walk into the shop, “which certainly does help.”
“I certainly appreciate council’s consideration, because it’s a public safety issue,” he said.
Hudson credited Calloway for being patient with the situation, which has been going on for many months. He said the problem is causing town resources to be overused by one business instead of “evenly across the board.”
When the matter was discussed in November, Calloway said the drive-through can accommodate about 10 cars, then they stop on Old Landing Road until spilling onto the highway. It’s busiest on Friday mornings, he said.
“Officers make people move to clear the highway. I’ve either had people commend us, or shout at us,” he said.
Texas Roadhouse construction to begin soon
Construction on the new Texas Roadhouse restaurant, approved for Millsboro, is expected to begin later this year, Project Manager Jillian Janovsky of Greenberg Farrow, based in New Jersey, told the Millsboro Town Council.
Council members have approved the final site plan, and now approval has been granted from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office and Delaware Conservation District. Janovsky said the company is working on getting health-department approval.
Niblett said most of the outstanding issues that concerned him have been resolved and the final site plan is “ready to go.”
Planned is a 7,570-square-foot restaurant in the Peninsula Crossing Shopping Center, between Taco Bell and Royal Farms, with 121 parking spaces.
Neither seating capacity nor the target date for opening has yet been announced.
The chain, known for free buckets of peanuts at each table and free dinner rolls, is based in Louisville, Ky., and has more than 560 restaurants, with at least one in almost every state in the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea.
It was founded in 1993 by W. Kent Taylor of Colorado.
Farmers’ market approved
The Millsboro Town Council unanimously approved a farmers’ market, beginning on Saturday, June 13, on the grounds of the Town Center.
Truitt, who had suggested starting the venture, said it will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Nearby Lewes has a farmers’ market on Saturdays, too, but she said clientele will be different.
Vendors will be required to follow state code and not leave trash or anything else behind.
Truitt said she has talked to vendors and none said they need electric service, but all said having trash cans would be nice. She said participation in the market is by invitation only so it doesn’t get too large, with too many vendors.
Town Solicitor Mary Schreider Fox asked if everyone has reviewed coronavirus safety guidelines, including how many customers are allowed in a farmers’ market at one time and that tasting will be prohibited.
Truitt said products offered will include blueberries, strawberries, baked goods, fresh seafood, mixed greens, lettuces, roasted coffee, baked goods, cuts of pork, bacon, beef, flowers and honey. Truitt said she has also talked to a vendor about selling wine in bottles but not allowing tasting.