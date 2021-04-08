After listening to those opposed to allowing golf carts on public streets in Millsboro, Mayor Michelle Truitt this week said she and town council members will announce their decision in May. If they vote to approve, they will ask state lawmakers for a charter change, allowing the vehicles.
At the March council meeting, they heard from those in favor and at the beginning of the Monday, April 5, meeting, allowing speakers on that side to conclude. Then, opposition was heard and included comments by a Plantation Lakes resident who said low-speed vehicles, known as LSV’s, which are legal in Delaware, are sturdier and higher off the ground, making them safer than golf carts.
Truitt blamed Plantation Lakes developers for telling prospective home owners they could use golf carts. She asked if golf carts would have to be insured and if that type of insurance is available.
If the town petitions the state for a charter change, the town will become responsible and should institute monitoring of golf carts and a penalty system for misuse, she said.
“Golf carts are not a necessity... this is a fun vehicle to drive on the road and have fun in. It’s an open-air vehicle. That’s what people are using it for,” she said.
Police Chief Brian Calloway, who opposes golf carts on public streets, has said when Plantation Lakes was originally designed, “it wasn’t designed to be public streets.”
“It was designed to be private. Now that the streets have been dedicated to the town, the town has really spent a lot of work and time and resources with engineers to develop proper signage, proper street parking, because we will have to enforce street parking that matches our code and Delaware law,” Calloway said.
The speed limit in Plantation Lakes in is 25 mph and Calloway said a 5,000-pound car colliding with a 900-pound golf cart at that speed could have deadly consequences, especially since golf carts do not have head rests, seat belts, doors or other safety equipment.
“We are also looking at the consistency of this. Would it be fair to say golf carts are allowed in Plantation Lakes but nowhere else in town?” he said.
At this week’s council meeting,
he introduced Brent Joyce of Pot-Nets residential community in Long Neck, where golf carts are monitored and drivers tested and held responsible. He said those who don’t operate them correctly are ticketed, and if they are intoxicated, state police are notified.
After multiple violations, a person is no longer permitted to operate golf carts in Pot-Nets.
Three years ago, the community began testing those 14 to 16 years old. Those who pass receive a Pot-Nets-issued a driver’s license. Youth who don’t have a state driver’s license must obtain a license from the community and take the test with their parents present, “so they can see the seriousness of it,” Joyce said.
License plates are affixed to every golf cart. There have been a few accidents in the Pot-Nets community, including the grandmother of a 3-year-old being seriously injured after stepping out of a golf cart and walking in front of it while the child was inside. The child pressed the gas pedal and the cart struck her, causing injuries including broken ribs and a broken collar bone. She was flown out by Delaware State Police Medevac, Joyce said.
“The last five or six years, they have been jacked up. You can put a chip in them and they can reach some serious speeds that can be dangerous. It’s not a toy. Some of these kids think it is and we take action against them,” he said.
Those driving golf carts in Pot-Nets are encouraged to stay on golf cart paths. All golf carts must have headlights and be off the street by 11 p.m. They are impounded if there are violations and all residents are provided with written rules. Everybody who uses golf carts must sign liability agreements.
Calloway said he recently attended a meeting at Plantation Lakes and matters were discussed including children playing in the street and parking on the street. Adding golf carts would be dangerous, he said.
Low-speed vehicles have safety equipment and VIN, or vehicle identification numbers, used by the automotive industry to identify vehicles, but golf carts don’t, he said.
Those in favor, who were allowed to speak at the beginning of the town council meeting, included a woman who said LSV’s have been legal in Millsboro for 15 years, so if the town doesn’t permit them, some people will sell their carts and others will ride them on walking paths. Others will trade them for LSV’s and be able to drive anywhere in town. Restricting golf carts to Plantation Lakes would solve that problem, she said.
A man said golf carts have been in Plantation Lakes 10 years or longer and the town council and police have been aware of them. Without them, residents would have to walk considerable distances to amenities in Plantation Lakes, he said.
A member of the Plantation Lakes Homeowners’ Association Board of Directors said he would support golf carts if the matter went before the HOA Board. He asked council members to “take a good hard look at the issues and you would understand it’s a good idea to be able to use golf carts in our community.”
He said once emotion is separated from facts, council members will conclude they should let the matter go to state officials for review. “Get more information in front of everybody to make a better-informed decision,” he said.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson asked him to clarify he wasn’t representing the board and he said he wasn’t, but if it went before the board he would be in favor.
A Plantation Lakes resident said his 79-year-old mother lives with him and has difficulty getting around. He uses a golf cart to take her to the Community Center and pool “so she is able to interact with people because if not, I don’t know where she would be.”
“Golf carts are not just to be cruising around. It’s also a vehicle to be used to get around the community for the elderly,” he said.
Marty Presley, who lives in Plantation Lakes, said low-speed vehicles are legal in Delaware and asked the council to allow owners to install safety features including lights, windshields, horns and turn signals to bring golf carts up to the same safely standards as LSV’s.