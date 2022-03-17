Aging bulkheads at Cupola Park in Millsboro, in need of repair or replacement, prompted a town resident to express concern that someone might get hurt at the Stars & Stripes Fireworks Event on Saturday, June 25, at the park, and to ask if precautions will be taken.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said that, while the Town is “certainly supportive of the event, and we want to make sure it is a safe event, the Chamber has the final sign-off.”
Jill McEwen , executive director of the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, told the Coastal Point, “Public safety is a primary concern of everyone. I feel the police are going to handle that.”
Police Chief Brian Calloway said all parking by the water will be restricted during the patriotic event and those who have boat slips there will not be able to park by them.
“There is always a concern that if a vehicle parks too close, the weight of the vehicle could potentially damage those bulkheads. The reality is those bulkheads are in need of repair. It has been on the Town’s radar that the bulkheads need to be replaced. The previous mayor, Michelle Truitt, was looking to replace them. It’s erosion from tides. That’s what the major issue is.
“The water there is shallow. It’s only a few feet deep. Still, the bulkheads need to be repaired. During Stars & Stripes, some barricades will be up, too, because of the tide. We have had issues before with high tide coming in, and there was a generator, so we will pull people away from that so vendors aren’t underwater,” Calloway said.
Hudson said some improvements have been made, but replacing the bulkheads would likely costs millions of dollars. Town officials have “reached out about getting grants — federal and state grants — to help pay for replacing or repairing the bulkheads,” he said.
“Aesthetically, I would like to see them replaced. It would be great. Aesthetically it would be nice to have nice, new, fresh bulkheads, but it is prohibitive from a financial standpoint. There is no available funding, or none that has been assigned. Nothing has been awarded. We have gotten some small grants, a few thousand dollars, from the State, but not enough,” he said.
There has been no serious consideration for using Town funds to replace them, he said.
Asked if the $38 million voters authorized the Town to borrow during last year’s referendum vote could be used to replace the bulkheads, Hudson said he would have to look at specifics and get a legal opinion.
“Town hall, the police department, water and sewer are the core areas for the referendum, and parks and rec to a lesser degree,” he said.
Former Millsboro town manager and current Councilwoman Faye Lingo said if the council were prepared to vote on the matter, she would vote in favor of replacing the bulkheads. Her husband owns Lingo Marine Inc. and the couple, as well as customers and friends who enjoy boating “are aware those bulkheads are in need of repair,” Lingo said.
“I always considered Cupola Park a gem. It’s one of those gems that is hidden away that nobody can see when they are just riding through town, but when it’s functioning like it’s designed to, it’s a real gem,” she said.