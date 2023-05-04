Millsboro Town Councilman Brad Cordrey announced his resignation from the council at their Monday, May 1, meeting. The resignation took effect on Tuesday, May 2.
Cordrey, 42, and his wife, Mindy, are building a home outside of District 1, which he represents, making it necessary for him to resign. He was elected to a third, three-year third term in June 2021, and his term would have ended next year.
During the council meeting, he was applauded by fellow council members and those in attendance after he thanked the council “for the opportunity to work with such inspiring people.”
“Being on the council the past eight years has been nothing short of amazing, giving me knowledge on aspects I would never encounter,” Cordrey said.
The Millsboro native said he hopes to continue contributing to the community “while taking my next steps in life.”
“Thank you for the opportunity given to me to serve my town and community,” he said.
Mayor Faye Lingo thanked Cordrey for serving and said he has brought knowledge to fellow council members and constituents.
Cordrey later told the Coastal Point he has “enjoyed being part of something great, even though I was only a small part in that.”
“I feel that what I can take away, the amount of knowledge, the friendships, networking that I have come in contact with throughout the time I have been on council, is extraordinary. There are relationships that I can take away from that. I hope I represented District 1 and the community of Millsboro well. I always tried to think of the bigger picture,” said Cordrey, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Kaydyn, and 6-year-old stepson, Luke.
An employee of R.I. International in Ellendale, a mental-health and substance-abuse crisis center, Cordrey had previously told the Coastal Point what sets the town of Millsboro apart from many others is that it has a heart.
“People feel their voices are being heard and that’s big. Relating to the public is big. It makes us look human. If someone is in need, you need to be able to provide for them. Our police department is very community-oriented. They have ride-alongs, and they hold the Citizens Police Academy. I like hearing that officers are in the community, engaging the community, playing basketball with the kids,” Cordrey said.
Once a police officer for the Town of Laurel, he has had a lifelong interest in public service and originally ran for council, he said, because he felt he could contribute.
“We are pretty cohesive as a council. We do a really good job with getting the word out to the constituents. We do what’s best for the town. I think we are adults, and we understand there are going to be times we may disagree on an issue, but we have respect for each other. We listen to everybody’s point of view and respect their decisions.
“The people who are employed with the Town, we lean on their expertise. That helps us weigh our decisions when it comes to growth. We, as a council, do listen. We listen to the town manager, to the director of Public Works. There are a lot of things that go into us making a decision when it comes to growth,” he said.
Cordrey, who studied at Delaware Technical Community College and, in his high school and early college years, worked at the former Acme grocery store in the Rose’s shopping center on Route 113, has all along supported the construction of the new police department building, saying, “public safety is the key.”
“People who live in town or come to town, we need to make sure they feel safe. If they need an officer for any reason, we want them to have adequate service. From the police department to town hall, we have a good group. They have a lot of dedication, and we really like to see that. That’s what Millsboro is all about.”