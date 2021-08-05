The way Councilman Brad Cordrey sees it, what sets the town of Millsboro apart from many others is that, it has a heart.
“People feel their voices are being heard and that’s big. Relating to the public is big. It makes us look human. If someone is in need, you need to be able to provide for them. Our police department is very community oriented. They have ride-alongs and they hold the Citizens Police Academy. I like hearing that officers are in the community, engaging the community, playing basketball with the kids,” Cordrey said as he began his third, three-year term on the Council.
Cordrey, 40, a Millsboro-area native and father of two daughters, was once a police officer for the town of Laurel and now works for an agency that aids mental health. He and his wife, Tangy, are the parents of 18-year-old Kaylyn and 12-year-old Kadyn.
Well-spoken and thoughtful in conversation, Cordrey said he ran for Town Council and won the election in June this year, because he has had a lifelong interest in public service and felt he could contribute.
“When I first started there were a lot of new things. It really has helped me because it helped me understand what it takes to run a town or a city. I wasn’t aware of everything. When I first started it was a learning curve and I’m still learning. A lot of senior Council members have been on for a while. Each of us, it seems like we have certain expertise and that lends a hand in us making decisions, along with listening to constituents and hearing their voices,” he said.
As the town grows, Cordrey wants to see a strong infrastructure support additional residential communities and new businesses and is confident the Council will make wise decisions in the face of expansion.
“We are pretty cohesive as a Council. We do a really good job with getting the word out to the constituents. We do what’s best for the town. I think we are adults and we understand there are going to be times we may disagree on an issue but we have respect for each other. We listen to everybody’s point of view and respect their decisions.
The people who are employed with the town, we lean on their expertise. That helps us weigh our decisions when it comes to growth. We, as a Council, do listen. We listen to (Town Manager) Sheldon (Hudson), we listen to (Director of Public Works) Kenny (Niblett). There are a lot of things that go into us making a decision when it comes to growth. You have to look at the big picture,” he said.
Even as Millsboro grows, Cordrey is confident is will maintain its appealing quaint downtown.
“DelDOT is working on things to assist with traffic and congestion. Not just Millsboro is growing, but Sussex County is growing. Even if Millsboro stopped growing, it wouldn’t change the traffic concerns. With all of that, the historical downtown is going to remain the same. I don’t feel businesses downtown will suffer. People are still going to travel downtown — people on vacation or who are passing through.
“Most shops are locally owned. A lot of businesses there have been there a good period of time. There’s always the opportunity for other businesses to come in, but I don’t think we’re going to lose that downtown. Anything that comes in the future will just improve the downtown. I think a lot of your larger commercial areas, like along Route 113, that is where larger commercial businesses will venture,” he said.
Cordrey, who studied at Delaware Technical Community College and, in his high school and early college years, worked at the former Acme grocery store, in the Rose’s shopping center on Route 113, said he is content with the plan to build a new police department downtown but not a new Town Hall, as was previously discussed.
“With continued growth, the police department will expand and we have to take measures to be sure the police have a facility that is big enough for expansion. Public safety is the key. People who live in town or come to town, we need to make sure they feel safe. If they need an officer for any reason, as we want them to have adequate service,” he said.
“From the Police Department to Town Hall, we have a good group. They have a lot of dedication and we really like to see that. That’s what Millsboro is all about.”