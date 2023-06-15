Newly elected Millsboro Town Council members Matthew Davis and Marty Presley will be sworn in on Monday, July 3, replacing current Mayor Faye Lingo and longtime Councilman Larry Gum, respectively, in what will be a peaceful transfer, Lingo said this week.
“I wish them well. It’s good to have new people interested, although sometimes there hasn’t been anyone interested in running,” Lingo told the Coastal Point following the Saturday, June 10, election.
“That’s all right that I didn’t win. I’ve been there long enough,” said Gum, who had previously told the Coastal Point he couldn’t remember the year he was first elected because it was so long ago.
Davis, who will be representing District 3, won victory over Lingo by a 375 to 147 vote, and in the at-large district, Presley received 380 votes to Gum’s 135. For the first time, the Town offered the option of absentee voting, which proved popular. O’Neal received 44 votes by absentee ballot, while Davis received 67, Lingo and Gum both got 16, and Presley had 69.
Councilman Ron O’Neal, who ran unopposed, received 348 votes, with 304 by machine and 44 by absentee ballot, and will continue representing District 2 for another three-year term.
Gum said he couldn’t pinpoint one particular accomplishment that made him most proud during his years as a councilman.
“We were always working on keeping up with growth and planning, and of course, along with that, Millsboro has its own water and sewer. Water and sewer is a big thing. And, we’re finally getting our police department — the new facility — built. They have been in the old post office building there on Main Street as long as I can remember, so that is a big accomplishment.
“The reason I’m on is it’s a pleasure working with our council and trying to do what’s best for our residents. I just hope the replacements are there for the right reasons. All the votes came out of one place — Plantation Lakes,” Gum said of the difference in the election and the community where both challengers live. “There were the same numbers across board, so there was a plan. It was well-organized. I give them credit, but I hope they know we have not been doing anything wrong or secretive,” he added.
Presley, during his campaign, called for more transparency in town government, but Gum said it’s already in place.
“It’s on the Internet, and we are always open to walk-ins,” the 76-year-old Gum said, adding that he has no plan to run for the council again but would consider serving on a board or committee.
As treasurer of the council, he said he will be at the July 3 council meeting but has no plans to speak.
“I had my say when I was on the council. We had a good turnout for the election. The voters spoke, and that’s all you can ask for,” Gum said.
Lingo, 73, was town manager for many years before retiring, then was appointed to the council and selected as mayor after former mayor Michelle Truitt resigned in late 2021, leaving a vacancy on the council. She said it has been “an honor and a pleasure to have worked for the town, to have a job of serving on the council.”
“I never dreamed I would be mayor, so I’ve had some surprises. Now, I’m going to enjoy my second retirement. I won’t run again. And I am still at the museum every Wednesday,” she said, referring to her work as curator of the Millsboro Museum, located in Millsboro Town Hall.
After the election, Davis, 36 — who at the time he was reached by the Coastal Point was driving back to Millsboro from Ocean City, Md., with his wife and three children — said he appreciated voters’ support.
“There was a lot of really positive support, and I’m excited for the future of the town. There are a lot of really good things going on,” he said.
He thanked Lingo and Gum for their many years of service, and said they have been staples in the community.
A member of the town’s Board of Adjustment, Davis is vice president of Farmers’ Bank of Willards in Millsboro. He said residents on his street in Plantation Lakes are going to gather and celebrate his victory.
Previously, he had said the reason he filed to run for election wasn’t because he’s concerned or upset about anything the current council is doing, but because the town is growing rapidly and council members represent thousands more people than they once did, “and a lot of people are depending on their council to make the right decision.”
“We have an awesome town here, and it’s a growing location. I see it in everybody, through the bank, dealing with customers who come in. I really believe the town has a great future. I want to be part of it,” he said.
Presley, a certified financial planner and father of five who formerly served on the Frankford Town Council before moving to Millsboro, praised Lingo and Gum for their service and said his and Davis’ victory was “representative of what the vast majority of residents felt.”
“They wanted to get new eyes on things and have a different outlook. I think Matt and I listened to what residents were saying and what residents want,” he said.
During his campaign, Presley listed two of his concerns: “rapid growth of the town and the Town’s lack of outreach and transparency to the residents.”
“Growth is integral to any town, but there needs to be a balance with the quality of life of the existing residents. The residents’ concerns should be the priority and the reason why we have an elected council to start with,” Presley said.
He said there has been a lack of transparency, “the main concern for many residents of Millsboro.”
“If you look at the turnout for town elections, it is unacceptable, and often we have no candidates for the open seats. Even when we do have contested seats, getting 200 votes is considered a big turnout. Canceling elections because the incumbents are unopposed is not healthy for any town, and having the same officials preside over any town for decades can only lead to problems.
“I believe a big part of this is the lack of information the Town provides the residents,” he said.
He said he finds it unacceptable that the Town “does the bare minimum required by the state” and doesn’t effectively use technology, so he wants to see the website improved.
Citizens should be able to watch meetings virtually on Zoom or another platform, find more information on social media and have access to recordings of meetings, he said.
“I chose to make Millsboro my hometown over other towns and states. Millsboro is a great town, and I am very proud to be a resident. But we need to preserve our way of life and make sure the town is inviting and safe for future generations to come. Development pressure will only increase, since God is not building any more land east of Route 113,” said Presley, a lifelong Delmarva resident who has lived in Sussex County for 20 years.