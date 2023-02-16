Having variety on the job has always appealed to Millsboro Assistant Public Works Director Richard Buckler — not doing the same thing every day or being tied to an office faced with mounds of paperwork.
It is one benefit that has kept the 59-year-old Georgetown native and resident happily working for the Town of Millsboro for the past 40 years, reaching that four-decade milestone and being honored by the town council at their Monday, Feb. 6, meeting.
“I don’t like being the center of attention, but they gave me a plaque and everyone applauded and said nice things about me as I was shaking hands with them. It was very nice,” Buckler told the Coastal Point afterward, adding that his family congratulated him, too. Buckler and his wife, Donna, have two daughters, Tiffany Riddle of Gumboro and Rachel Murray of Millsboro, and two grandchildren and are expecting another grandchild. When he isn’t working, Buckler and his wife enjoy camping during the summer, and he likes to work in the yard.
“I tinker with golf a little bit. I would like to try that a little more,” he said.
On a typical day at work, in charge of the town’s wastewater plant, “I am seeing that the things around town get done, like all the maintenance items, street signs, grass cutting. I’m still involved in doing a lot of it. I don’t like paperwork. That was the biggest thing about this job— from one day to the next, there is always something different to do every day,” he said.
Buckler accepted the job in 1983, after graduating from high school, when there were a handful of employees, compared to around 12 in that department today.
Public Works Director Kenny Niblett called Buckler “a great employee and my first assistant at Millsboro.”
“When Richard started with the Town, we had four Public Works employees. What changes have we seen? There is not enough space to even begin to describe the journey, but it is sufficient to say very, very many, and we’ve withstood the storms. Computers, cell phones, GIS mapping, regulation changes, code updates and many capital improvement projects, to name a few. We have always had great town councils to work with, and they had Millboro’s steady progress in mind,” Niblett said.
Prior to being named assistant public works director, Buckler has had other positions, including water and wastewater operator, equipment operator, grass-cutter, painter, welder and electrician.
“I learned all those skills on the job. I took a heavy-equipment operator course at DelTech before I started here. I like running tractors,” he said.
“The equipment the Town uses is a lot more technical now, a lot more involved, a lot more electronics, a lot more computer stuff. Everything has changed,” he said. “The people in town, you used to know just about everybody in town. Now there are a select few you know or you recognize.
“All the different council people we’ve had over the years, mayors — you have known those people that took office. We already knew them from before they were elected. We’ve been in their yards or reading their water meters, or seeing them somewhere along the line or talking to them.
“As far as all the people who have moved to town, you see all the stages of people moving in. You don’t know as many as you used to. There is a lot of traffic now. If you don’t know the little alleys, you get stuck in traffic,” he said.
New Public Works employees are hired — some right after high school graduation, “so you have to teach them,” he said.
“It’s them learning their way around town. I have taught a lot of boys a lot of stuff,” he said.
Over the years, he’s been called in at night and on weekends for emergencies or repairs, but the Town recently started an on-call policy.
“Everything is automated. If an alarm went off or something went wrong, we’d get called in. It might be minor stuff — a pump fails and somebody has to turn the water off, a water leak, somebody runs over a street sign. You never know. It probably happens more than you realize,” he said.
He said he is proud of the work the Public Works Department does, but remains a humble employee.
“I just get up and go to work every day like I’m supposed to,” he said.
“To me, 40 years, that wasn’t a big deal. I’m grateful for the people who have assisted me or given me guidance. I plan to stay here until I retire. And, really, I don’t want to leave. I like what I’m doing.”