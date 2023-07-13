Bob Bryan was appointed to fill the council seat vacated by former Councilman Brad Cordrey, who resigned in May because he had moved out of District 1, which he represented.
The appointment of Bryan — a former Millsboro mayor who lost to Cordrey in the June 2015 election — stirred controversy when he was appointed at the Monday, June 5, meeting, with Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan voting against the appointment.
“It wasn’t because I thought he wasn’t well-qualified, but I thought the position should have been advertised. That was the sentiment in the room as well. A couple people spoke and thought he shouldn’t have been appointed before the June 10 election,” Kaan later told the Coastal Point.
Among those agreeing with Kaan during the public comment portion of the meeting were residents Jack Prehm, Robert McKee, Ron Mason and Charlie Kincius.
Faye Lingo — who was mayor of Millsboro until she lost a bid for reelection to the council in June and has since been replaced by new Mayor James Kells — had nominated Bryan, saying his experience as a council member and former mayor would be beneficial. Bryan was sworn in by Town Clerk Joanne Dorey at the June 5 meeting.
Millsboro fireworks moved to September
Stars & Stripes, the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fourth of July event with fireworks — canceled this year because of rain — has been rescheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Since the cancelation, additional vendors have expressed interest, Chamber Executive Director Anne Angel told the council.
While presenting her monthly report, she also said two new businesses have opened in Long Neck, Sherwin Williams and Surf Bagel, and that since March, 23 new members have joined the Chamber.
She reminded the council that the Chamber is moving downtown, into the former Greater Millsboro Art League building owned by the Town, and that Chamber officials are trying to find a tenant to rent the Chamber’s former office.
Police report
Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway, while presenting his monthly report, announced that the third annual Youth Academy will be held July 13 to 21 at town hall, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday. Participants will visit the Camp Barnes youth camp in Frankford, among other activities.
Youth ages 10 to 15 years old attending the Youth Academy will practice physical fitness, learn team-building skills and go on two field trips, including one to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Participants will be tested for improved fitness at the beginning and end of the academy.
The academy is full this year, but parents can enroll children as early as April 2024 for next summer. Those interested are required to write essays. Contact the police department at (302) 934-8174.
Update on new police station
Although progress is being made on the new Millsboro Police Department, “Things are slowing down, so it’s hard to get as excited, but inside there’s a lot that is going on,” Calloway told the town council.
“Right now, the majority of the windows are in place. The stud walls are up, and they were recently inspected. We should be receiving drywall very soon. We haven’t had drywall because there is no roof right now. We had delays with materials. The roof was going up next week, but our hope is it will be earlier. They have asked to work on Saturdays, and that is allowed. They might ask to work on Sundays. I’m not ready for that yet, but if they do ask, council has to decide and it has to be approved,” Calloway said.
Two change orders were approved, $242.78 for a memorial stone engraved with the year the police station is being built, and $9,940.52 for modifications to the sallyport. The council unanimously approved both change orders.
Calloway said the sallyport is large, with enough space to have a basketball game, and some of the space can be used for evidence items that won’t fit in the Evidence Room, as well as confiscated bicycles and police bicycles, including a heavy electric bike, as well as for a bike rack and work space.
Councilman Marty Presley asked whether town employees could complete any of the modification work, such as installing bike racks or making electrical connections, and Calloway said he isn’t sure if the Town has anyone on staff who is a certified electrician. Such work has to meet certain specifications, he said.
Town Manager Jamie Burk said it’s best to hire a contractor, and Presley said there might be other work that could be done by town employees. Calloway asked Director of Public Works Kenny Niblett if there is enough staff to assign those tasks, and Niblett shook his head and replied, “It’s getting shorter by the day.”
“That would be my concern as well,” Calloway said.
“We can look at it, though,” Burk told Presley.
Releasing police reports explained
Responding to a comment made by a resident at the June council meeting, concerning information being released by the police department, Calloway said Delaware is “very limited to what we can give in reports.”
“Police reports and videos are not open to the public, including council, unless the Attorney General’s Office approves it. However, we do provide what we do in our annual report, and it is on our website,” he said, reviewing a summary of activity for May 1-16, when police arrested 31 adults and one juvenile, and responded to 60 accidents, three of them with injuries. Police respond to about 400 accidents every year, he said.
“We are busy every day,” he said.
Presley asked Calloway about the configuration of the new police department, currently under construction, and Calloway said there are 25 lockers for male officers and five for female officers, plus closets for those in administration. The new building will be able to accommodate 35 officers, “but it will be a while before we get there,” he said, adding that, when he started working at the police department in 1998, there were only eight officers.
But Presley said the town is quickly growing and asked whether, in four or five years, there will be a need for another, larger structure. Calloway said there is room to add on to the new building.
Presley said that, by 2025, the town will have grown enough to need 30 officers, “so we could pretty quickly outgrow that police department,”
“Potentially. There are other things we could do. You have to be thinking outside the box,” he said, using as an example Delaware State Police Troop 4 in Georgetown, a small building that houses more than 100 officers.
If Millsboro allowed take-home vehicles for its police officers, lockers wouldn’t be needed and space could be saved, he said. Millsboro is one of the few police departments nationwide that doesn’t have take-home vehicles, he said.
Kaan praised Calloway for continuously training officers.
“Every month, it is something different they are learning. I think that’s great,” she said.
Calloway thanked her and said not every officer wants to be a chief, but all of them want to be officers, and it’s important to know their interests and strengths and continue to train them.
Bandstand request OK’d
The council approved a request from the Daughters of the American Revolution to use the town’s bandstand, with the usual fee waived.
The organization is planning at dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. There is no rain date for the event, but the bandstand is covered, Town Manager Jamie Burk said.
Mack appointed to Board of Adjustment
Council appointed Millsboro resident Gary Mack to the Board of Adjustment.
Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan said board positions should be advertised to inform residents, and Town Attorney Mary Schrider-Fox said the procedure can be changed. She said there will be another Board of Adjustment meeting soon and if someone isn’t appointed, there will only be four members at the meeting, meaning there could be a tie vote or not enough members to have a quorum.
“So there is some urgency,” Kaan said.
But Schrider-Fox said that, as long as at least three board members are present, there is a quorum. In case of a tie vote, a request is denied, she said.
A man in the audience asked about the role of Board of Adjustment members and said he couldn’t be sure if he’d be interested in serving on the board until he had more information. Schrider-Fox explained it is “an entity where if somebody wants to challenge a decision — let’s say of [Public Works Director] Kenny [Niblett], as the building official, about how he interprets code — they could take that to the Board of Adjustment and appeal a decision.”
It could also be a request for a variance, “if someone wants to build a deck that will encroach too far into a setback or a property owner who is looking for relief from a height or square footage requirement,” she said.
Councilman Ron O’Neal asked whether there is a meeting every month, and Burk said they are on a case-by-case basis.
Christmas market being planned
Plans are under way for the Merry Millsboro Holiday Market, planned for mid-November at town hall.
Last year, the Town hosted about 30 vendors that sold craft and foods, with products on display and for sale, a food truck and live music.
The council approved the 2023 event, with Councilman John Thoroughgood saying it will only be successful if there are enough volunteers, and Town Manager Jamie Burk agreeing with that assessment.
Greater Millsboro Chamber Executive Director Anne Angel said she and Chamber members “will be more than happy to work together.”