Gardeners by the Sea, in collaboration with the Town of Bethany Beach and local VFW and VFW Auxiliary members, in 2019 placed a Blue Star Memorial marker in Bethany Beach in a garden strip near Garfield Parkway. The Blue Star Memorial marker project is part of the National Federation of Garden Clubs effort to place markers as a tribute to those who serve or served in the U.S. Armed Forces. A Blue Star Memorial Garden will officially open in Millsboro with June 8 event.