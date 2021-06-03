The Plantation Lakes Garden Club will present to the public its new Blue Star Memorial Garden and monument at a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, in front of the Community Center in the Plantation Lakes community.
Those attending are being asked to take their own lawn chairs for seating.
Creating a Blue Star Memorial Garden in Millsboro has been a goal of the garden club members since the organization formed in 2016, but despite Millsboro town officials’ best intentions, no location was found to be suitable, partly because plans to build a new town hall, where it might have gone, didn’t materialize.
“The Town embraced us. They had two sites in mind, but they didn’t work out. Then, all of a sudden, Lennar offered us space at Plantation Lakes,” said Margaret Woda, who founded the garden club and who is chairwoman of the Blue Star Memorial Committee. Lennar Homes is the developer of the Plantation Lakes residential community in Millsboro.
Woda, who will be emcee at the unveiling on June 8, said the garden was designed by Judy Pfister, a Millsboro-area Master Gardener who selected the plants, and Pfister will receive a token of appreciation from the 18-member garden club.
A monument is the centerpiece of the 10-foot-by-14-foot garden.
Blue Star Memorials honor men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
“The plants in the garden are drought-tolerant pollinator plants. They will bloom at different times, from the spring to fall. Some are in bloom now. The leaves are different colors and textures,” Woda noted.
“It’s important to have this Blue Star Memorial program. It was begun during World War II as the National Garden Clubs’ program. I came from a club that had this. It was really important to our community. I suggested it here, and everyone embraced it, that we honor the armed forces by having this,” she added.
Her husband is a retired U.S. Navy officer; her father was a prisoner-of-war during World War II; and her grandfather was at peace negotiations during World War I, serving as the clerk who transcribed the peace treaty.
Also locally, the Gardeners by the Sea garden club, in collaboration with the Town of Bethany Beach and local VFW and VFW Auxiliary members, in 2019 placed a Blue Star Memorial marker in Bethany Beach, in a garden strip near Garfield Parkway.
The Blue Star program began with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees “by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II,” according to the National Garden Clubs website.
“The National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted this program and began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousands of miles across the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii. Blue Star Memorial Highway markers were placed along the way. The Blue Star was adopted because it had become an icon in World War II and was seen on flags and banners in homes for sons and daughters away at war as well as in churches and businesses,” according to the website, at www.gardenclub.org.