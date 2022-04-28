Approval of the final site plan for a new Aldi grocery store in Millsboro is on the agenda for the Monday, May 2, Town Council meeting.
Acting Town Manager Jamie Burk this week said the company that owns Aldi, Albrecht Discounts, plans to build a new structure in the Peninsula Crossing shopping center on Route 113, but he did not know when ground would be broken or the store would open.
Early this week, Jeff Baehr, Aldi Frederick Division Vice President, replied to an e-mail from Coastal Point saying only, “Thanks for your continued interest in Aldi. Our first Millsboro store is still on track to open later this year. We do not have any further details at this time, but we’ll be in touch with additional information as it becomes available.”
In January, Town Council approved the preliminary site plan and Baehr told Coastal Point residents can look forward to a 12,000-square-foot store “on track to open later this year.”
“A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making Aldi stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores … When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Above all else, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily. We work hard alongside local communities to make sure our new stores are welcome additions,” he said.
Baehr provided the company overview, which states the business model is “designed differently to meet people’s need for simplification, saving them time and money.”
“Everything we do is to offer shoppers the best products at the lowest prices possible, every day. From our unique business model rooted in simplicity and efficiency to our thoughtful store layouts, everything about Aldi is designed to provide customers with the best grocery shopping experience,” the model states.
Former Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson often said town officials wanted more grocery stores to open in Millsboro, to join the existing Food Lion, Save A Lot and BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Aldi once it’s open, but the town didn’t specifically recruit Aldi.
Aldi grocery chain started in Germany in 1948 and is known for offering its house-brand products at low prices.
Stores carry only about 1,300 of the fastest-moving grocery items, while many other stores sell about 30,000 items, according to the Aldi Website.
Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries. It was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946, when they took over their mother’s store in Essen, Germany.