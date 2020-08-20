Thelma Monroe has had a remarkable life.
She’s quick to say that — succinctly, since a stroke limited her use of words — but there’s no doubt. The joy, the satisfaction of being a longtime mayor of Millsboro and the town’s first female to fill that role is in her blue eyes and her smile.
For years, she juggled running a clothing shop in town with raising two sons and two daughters, with the support of a husband who was so dedicated, he carried a tube of lipstick in his pocket so his wife could quickly touch up before speaking in public.
“What color was it?” a guest in her large, comfortable Millsboro home asked and she quickly answered, “Red. Always red.”
“She didn’t carry a purse. She was a woman without a purse,” her daughter, Pam Serman, said.
Anecdotes about her many years of service came quickly, with laughter and photographs, newspaper clippings and contents of several keepsake albums piled on the kitchen table, each with a story, a memory that enriched her life and those around her.
Among them was a 2017 proclamation from the Millsboro Town Council honoring Monroe, who was mayor from 1979 to 1994, for her 90th birthday.
Monroe’s husband preceded her as mayor, and former Town Manager Faye Lingo, who worked with Monroe, and for the town 38 years, remembered them as a solid team.
“They complimented one another. If she was going to a conference he would say, ‘Faye, you make sure she does this,’” Lingo said with a laugh.
“Her decisions were always what was best for the town. She put her energy into it. When she came into the office it was full speed ahead. She tackled things. It seemed to get her adrenaline going. She would get pumped up,” Lingo said.
In those days, a young politician named Joe Biden would visit Millsboro and he made friends with the Monroes, stopping by the clothing store to chat, or joining them for lunch.
“She would talk to him about stuff. They knew her name. You could go to Washington and there were several there who knew her name. She was on the Indian River School Board 10 years. She had that experience with boards at that time in the ’70s working in a man’s world,” Lingo said.
Current Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said he didn’t have the pleasure of serving with Monroe, but George “Kenny” Niblett, director of public works, has been with the town since around 1970 and knows Monroe well.
“Kenny has told me many wonderful stories about the high-quality leadership she provided, how she was an advocate for the town, a passionate advocate for the town. Being a female mayor, especially at that time, it was quite uncommon. And she had a very unique resume and a great story,” Hudson said.
“She enjoyed it,” Lingo said.
“It wasn’t a chore. It wasn’t a task. She’s was just proud of everything. She was proud of Millsboro. ‘Welcome to Marvelous Millsboro’ she would say. She always said that,” Lingo said.
Marvelous Millsboro was as pleased with her, evident in the wording of that proclamation.
“Whereas Mrs. Monroe loves the Town, Town residents and current and former Town officials — including, but not limited to John Thoroughgood, mayor; Faye Lingo, previous town manager; and George “Kenny” Niblett, director of public works,” proclamation states.
At the mention of Lingo’s name, Monroe’s eyes sparkled and she smiled. “Everybody has been nice to me. My home. My children. My mother and father. Everything. I knew everybody and helped everybody,” she said.
She certainly did, even though there was no pay for the position of mayor.
“Totally volunteer,” Serman said.
“I didn’t get anything. I loved it and Dad, too,” her mother said.
Her husband died in 2009, after 62 years of marriage. Their four children are Karen Reed of Kansas, Keith Monroe of Millsboro, Mark Monroe of Virginia and Serman. There are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Monroe, who will be 93 on Sept. 4, studied at Goldey–Beacom College in Wilmington, Del., and first worked as a secretary in Selbyville. She met her husband in his family’s clothing store.
She retired in 1994. In 2010, she fell while walking on the sidewalk downtown and hit her head on the concrete. As emergency medical personnel were responding and preparing to fly her to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, the mayor at the time, who is now Councilman Larry Gum, called Serman at East Millsboro Elementary School, where she was teaching.
‘It’s such a wonderful small town. The principal, who went to school with my sister, — and he’s a cousin — said, ‘Go ahead and leave, Pam,’” Serman recalled.
Monroe, not happy with being hospitalized, said, “I want you to call Joe Biden,” her daughter said, laughing at the reaction of doctors, who thought the fall caused her to be confused and believe she knew the vice president.
“She really did hit her head hard,” her daughter said, adding Monroe suffered a stroke in 2012, a year after her second fall when she struck the same side of her head. That time, she was pumping gas, preparing to take her grandson to a dentist appointment.
The stroke happened at home. Monroe was talking to a cousin by telephone and the cousin noticed she wasn’t speaking well. The family member called another cousin and they went to Monroe’s house, then called Serman.
“They won’t let me get around without that,” Monroe said, with a comical scoff at the walker in front of her. She gets up quickly and, with the walker, moves through the house easily. A fan of bingo and a proper, hot meal with a main course of meat and two vegetables, her entertainment comes in the form of TV now because although she was always an avid reader, she is unable to follow the sentence. Every Saturday, she has her hair done.
During her career, Monroe also served as Clerk of the Peace, marrying couples. Once, a husband and wife asked her to jump from an airplane and land in White House Beach.
“I didn’t do that,” Monroe said, shaking her head.
“She was so efficient. When she conducted a meeting, she had an egg timer and when the three minutes were up, she would say, ‘OK. You’re done.’ She didn’t play,” Serman said.
“The egg timer was when she was president of SCAT, Sussex County Association of Towns,” Lingo said.
“She was the first female president of that organization. While she was there, they did the legislative forum. They started it under her watch. It was meeting of all the towns. Anybody on a town council or administrative could attend. They were all open meetings. On a panel, or a board, there were these different legislators. She allowed everybody to have three minutes and state their issue. When the three minutes were up, she had no problem saying, ‘Thank you, Susie Q. We heard your message. Joe do you have an answer? We will start your three minutes now.’ Some people can give a message and you’re offended but other people can say no and you aren’t offended. It’s all in the presentation.
“She would smile a lot. She would say, ‘No’ and shake her head but she was smiling. She was very charming and a pleasure to work with. She made me a better town manager than I would have been,” Lingo said.
“She was very organized,” Serman added “She was such a spitfire. And very well loved. She just didn’t sit home. She was not the 1950s-style housewife but yet she raised us. She was strict with us but we all did well,” Serman said as her mother walked into the kitchen grinning.
“She’s wonderful,” she said, looking at Serman. “A wonderful little girl.”