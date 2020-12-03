The transition of leadership of Lord Baltimore Women's Club (LBWC) recently took place. Shown, from left are: Carolyn Pesce, president; Mare St. Pierre, recording secretary; Donna Pierce, corresponding secretary; Betsy Christian, treasurer; Elaine Smith, first vice president; Sharon Breslin, second vice president. At the far right is Barb Sunderlin, immediate past-president and now director of the organization.
Founded in 1934, the Ocean View-based organization is recognized for its activities dedicated to the common good, such as financial support for scholarship and leadership programs, donations to local food banks and making lasting educational experiences in classrooms of area schools. Local restaurants and businesses generously support the Club’s fundraising activities throughout the year.
To learn more about the activities of Lord Baltimore Women's Club, contact the group at lordbaltimorewc@gmail.com.