A little less than a week after fire destroyed her family’s Bethany Meadows townhouse, Tara Johnston was mourning the loss — especially since she was scheduled to settle on the purchase of the home on Tuesday — yet she remained gracious.
Through the grief that she, her husband, Jim Fairgrieve, daughters and parents have endured, she is grateful for the generosity and quick response of friends and area residents who quickly provided them with gift cards, clothing and toys.
“I can’t express to how thankful we are to everyone who took the time to donate anything. We want to thank everyone. Somebody dropped off a guinea pig cage for me,” she noted, having previously described escaping the fire with her daughters, their dog and the family guinea pig tucked into her purse. “My daughters’ teachers and other people are dropping off clothes, bookbags, so the girls had nice-smelling clothes to go back to school in and not anything smoky.
“There are so many people to thank,” she said, listing the Millville and Bethany Beach volunteer fire companies and all agencies that responded on Wednesday, May 19; as well as Tony Petralia, public information officer for the Millville Fire Volunteer Company; staff at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, where the children attend school, including Principal Pam Webb, teachers Jill Wells and Lauren Mahoney, occupational therapist Crystal Spencer and counselor Brooke Mitchell; “and all my friends that have been there for me and helped any way they could.”
The $5,000 goal on the GoFundMe page “Fairgrieve House Fire” (https://www.gofundme.com/f/fairgrieve-family-house-fire), set up by Johnston’s friend, Angela Miller of Selbyville, was later increased to $6,000, and by mid-week, $6,170 had been raised.
“And my mother and father — I want to thank my parents from the bottom of our hearts. If it wasn’t for them, I have no idea what we would have done,” she said. She and her husband and daughters, Reagan, 8, and Savannah, 6, have been staying with her parents in their Ocean View home.
“We’re doing the best that we can,” said Johnston, who has lived at 38186 Beechwood Court, Unit 37, in Bethany Meadows, about 20 years, since her parents bought the townhome when she was a child. Donated items can be dropped off there.
Units 38 and 39 were ruined in the fire, and Unit 40 has water and smoke damage.
Most of the children’s favorite toys and stuffed animals had to be thrown away.
“We tried to wash them, but they reeked of smoke,” their mother said, adding that the youngest girl likes the movie “Frozen” and the oldest has a fondness for horses. Both like Disney characters.
Their mother, who wore her neighbor’s flip-flops for days after the blaze, takes a large in bottoms such as jeans or pajamas, medium tops and a size 8½ shoe. Her husband has a size 33-inch waist, and wears medium-sized shirts and size 9 shoes.
The 8-year-old girl wears size 12 clothing and size 3 shoes, and the 6-year-old daughter wears size 8 clothing and size 1½ shoes.
The family dog, Dakota, is a 7-year-old Corgi-dachshund mix. The 4-year-old guinea pig is named Flopsy.
A full-time nursing student who is on break, Johnston will return to school for one more term before graduating. Her husband, who works for a landscaping company, took a few days off after the fire and is now back at work.
“Reality has struck. The girls’ first day back to school was this Monday. Their friends gave them cards, and their teachers were so nice to them. That school could not have been more of a blessing to us,” she said.
When she arrived at the school, one teacher had a heap of new toys for them, from Barbie dolls to bubbles, helping to ease the pain of watching flames engulf the two-story, three-bedroom home Johnston escaped with the frightened little ones, a terrified dog and the guinea pig she quickly positioned in her purse, as flames spread.
“Once we got out, I stood there literally in agonizing pain. I was begging the fire department to hurry up and get there. I was just watching the flames grow higher and higher and closer to my house,” Johnston said.
“It was at 2:19 p.m. I won’t forget the time. I can’t forget anything. Every time I close my eyes…”