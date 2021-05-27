The Johnston-Fairgrieve family gathers in front of their burned-out townhome in Bethany Meadows on May 20. Pictured, from right, are 6-year-old Savannah, Tara Johnston, Tara Johnston's mother, Tara Johnston's husband, Jim Fairgrieve, 8-year-old Reagan, and Tara Johnston's father, Jim Johnston. Tara Johnston and her husband were in the process of buying the townhome from her parents, and the contents were not insured in the interval, with a near total loss for the family. The family's dog and guinea pig escaped the fire with Tara Johnston and the two daughters, who were the only ones home at the time.