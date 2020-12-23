At its year-end meeting, the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) heard from local businessman and national celebrity, Drew Sunderlin.
Known as the “International Tennis String King” for stringing the rackets of tennis superstars Pete Sampras, Serena and Venus Williams and the United States Fed Cup team, Sunderlin entertained the group with behind-the-scenes stories of life on the circuit.
Sunderlin is shown with his wife Barb, immediate past president of LBWC, at left, and Carolyn Pesce, current LBWC president. Explaining his expert ability to complete stringing a racket in 17 minutes, Sunderlin is one of the many unique and entertaining guest speakers who appear at the group’s meetings throughout the year. All three consented to be photographed maskless and without social distancing for purposes of this photo.