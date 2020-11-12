If you had to leave an abusive relationship suddenly — just pack up quickly and go somewhere safe — you’re not going to be focused on those things that make you feel like you. Survival comes first.
Things like beauty products are the last thing on the minds of battered women. A survivor of abuse herself, Cora Sninsky, a manager at All About U Salon in Millville, knows the feeling.
Three years ago, Sninsky and the staff at All About U started the Kind Beauty Project, an effort to give women in that situation a bit of a boost. Throughout the year, they have been collecting slightly used beauty products — those products that tend to gather in bathroom cabinets and not get used — as well as clothing, purses and other items a woman might need.
The All About U staff has developed a collaboration with The People’s Place in Milford, which takes the products and distributes them to women in need.
At the holidays, the staff collects new products for the women, Sninsky said. On the wishlist that the salon, at the direction of The People’s Place, has put together for the women are:
• Slippers, all sizes;
• Pajamas, all sizes;
• Socks, all sizes;
• Bath soap;
• Lotions;
• Shampoo;
• Conditioner;
• Hand mirrors;
• Tweezers; and
• Nail clippers.
Children’s gifts, such as pajamas in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14, are also welcome, as well as new, unwrapped toys.
“We’ve already gotten quite a few donations,” Sninsky said.
“Every year we ask for different things, depending on the requests from the shelters,” she said.
For the remainder of November, everyone who brings in a new, unwrapped item to be donated will be entered in a drawing for a basket of beauty products worth more than $800, including a $200 gift card for the salon, as well as a selection of Aveda products and items from the salon’s own boutique. The drawing will be held on Dec. 1, Sninsky said.
As for the collections throughout the year, she asked that people think about “if you had to be taken out of your house today, what would you need to feel complete again?” Something as simple as a bottle of shampoo or conditioner can make someone whose life has been uprooted feel better, she said.
All of the items are sanitized and sorted by the All About U staff, and then given to The People’s Place for distribution to “maybe five or six shelters,” the locations of which are unknown to the staff.
“They’re pretty quiet about stuff like that,” Sninksy said.
“We know a lot of survivors — myself included,” she said. As a staff, she and her co-workers are always thinking about ways to help the community, and the Kind Beauty project came about as a result of “a conversation that sparked one day,” Sninsky said.
Salon owner Rebecca Chandler came up with the idea, Sninsky said, and she was all in from the start.
“I’m one of those people who wants to try stuff,” so she had lots of barely used products to contribute.
For the holiday project, though, the salon will only collect new items that are on the list provided by The People’s Place, she said.
For more information on the Kind Beauty Project, call the All About U Aveda Salon & Spa at (302) 539-1925.