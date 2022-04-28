Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook, who died April 28 last year after being attacked by an assailant when he responded to an early morning incident, will be honored at Heacook Fest 2022, a festival in his honor to raise money for the Cpl. Keith Heacook Memorial Scholarship Fund, organized through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore to assist those who want to become first responders.
Planned at the event, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Amphitheater at Heron Ponds in Delmar, Md., are music by two bands, vendors selling foods, fireworks, disc jockeys, a light show, bonfire and Jeeps on display.
Organizer Staci Palmer of Pieced Together Events by Staci, said Heacook will be honored at similar events every year on the anniversary of his death. About 2,000 people are expected to attend.
Also this week, Maryland State Police in Berlin, Md., announced Heacook’s son, Matthew, who was 12 when his father died, is collecting coins displaying logos of area police and fire department agencies. He received one from State Police in Berlin and has been invited to the Ocean City Fire Department, where he will receive a coin and be honorary fire chief for the day.
Eastern Shore Undercover news and media Website posted a Facebook tribute that was shared on the Millsboro Police Department’s Facebook page this week, about Heacook’s upbeat personality and sense of humor.
“I worked at District Court of Maryland for several years and every so often, I would see Keith come in for one of his cases. Well, each time I saw him, he would get this big grin on his face and would say, “Hiiiiii Buuuuddyy’ and he would draw it out in a cheerful way. I honestly can’t think of a time when I didn’t see him with a smile on his face.
“One day, in the morning, we were joking before court started about how I went from the Ocean City Police Department, which is an extremely busy job, to working at the courts as a bailiff, which is very slow and laid-back job.
“Well, later that day for 1:30 court, we had a defendant charge at the judge and we had to restrain the man, and he actually ended up being tased, by another officer in the courtroom. Once we got the man restrained and the court was over, Cpl. Heacook walked up to me with the straightest face, and said something to the effect of, ‘So what were you saying about it being slow and laid back?’ and then just walked away. Turned around, walked down the center aisle, and when he got to the doors, turned around and gave that big ole smile before leaving the courtroom.
“Even under the most stressful of situations, he seemed to just have a way of calming things down with a smile and it was contagious … even the judge … busted out with a smile and a laugh because of Cpl. Heacook,” Eastern Shore Undercover wrote.
Heacook, 54, was attacked on April 25 last year when he responded alone, to a call for a fight at a Delmar, Del., residence. Later, Randon Wilkerson, 30, was arrested and charged with crimes including two counts of first-degree murder. Police said Wilkerson was accused of repeatedly stomping on Heacook’s head after the attack left him unconscious, then also assaulting an elderly couple who lived across the street.
Heacook died three days later. He had served as a Delmar officer 22 years.
Wilkerson’s trial is scheduled in Delaware in November.
At Heacook’s funeral, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, both Delaware Gov. John Carney and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spoke. Loving voicemails to Heacook’s wife were played and there was a gun salute, playing of Taps and fly over. His coffin was draped with the U.S. flag.
Beth Niblett, Police Communications Officer for the Delmar Police Department, conducted the End of Watch Call, during which a call is issued to an officer, followed by silence, a second call, silence again, then the announcement that the officer failed to reply because he died in the line of duty.
“Heacook, your wings were ready, our hearts were not,” Niblett said. “We will forever miss you. Keep smiling, buddy.”