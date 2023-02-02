The bill to legalize recreational marijuana use vetoed by Gov. John Carney last year is being discussed by lawmakers again this year, but even if it passes both the House and Senate, it will likely be vetoed again, state Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th) predicted this week, during a conversation with the Coastal Point about the current legislative session.
Lawmakers are off until the first week in March, when he said the bill will be further discussed. The 2023 session ends June 30.
“The marijuana bill is in the form of two bills — House Bill 1 and House Bill 2. One is to decriminalize marijuana so a person can have 1 ounce or less. House Bill 2 regulates who can grow it, who can sell it. It’s a big bill with details, all about recreational use. Delaware has medical marijuana. That has been approved. This would be for recreational,” Gray said, adding that he is not in favor of passing the bill and doesn’t think Carney has changed his mind from last year.
Replying to an e-mail from Coastal Point, the governor’s office stated, “The governor’s position hasn’t changed, and we don’t speculate on future actions.”
“I think it sends a false signal of acceptance — that’s it’s an OK thing to do — to our youth,” Gray said of legalizing recreational use. “I don’t think it’s good. It’s still illegal at the national level, and it’s a mess financially because you can’t make deposits in banks. You have to have a whole different set of regulations because it’s federally illegal.”
He said an article he read about how decriminalizing the drug affected the State of Colorado outlines subsequent problems, from an increase in homelessness to police having difficulty determining if a person recently, or previously, used the drug because it remains in the system longer than alcohol.
“So any kind of test you did, that person might have been high several days ago. It’s another vice that I feel like… let’s not do this… It’s so much more potent than it was in the ’60s and ’70s. And the human brain isn’t fully mature until a person is in his mid-20s, so younger people shouldn’t be using marijuana,” Gray said, adding that one benefit is, if it were purchased from the State, it wouldn’t be contaminated with fentanyl or another potentially deadly substance, as it can be when bought from some dealers.
As for other pending legislation, state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) issued a statement strongly disagreeing with Carney’s desire to eventually mandate electric cars, a position held by Gray and also by Sen. Brian Pettyjohn.
Carney and DNREC “are moving forward with adopting California’s zero-emission vehicle standards. Once the regulation is fully implemented, 35 percent of a new automobile dealership’s stock would have to be electric vehicles by 2025. Beginning in 2035, no new gas or diesel-powered vehicle weighing 14,000 pounds or less can be sold within the state of Delaware. In other words, DNREC, through regulations rather than legislation, will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in just over a decade,” Hocker wrote.
He said the negative economic impact of the mandate is “hard to fathom” and that independent repair shops would probably go out of business, electric rates would increase and less fuel tax would be collected to feed the Transportation Trust Fund, “thus jeopardizing future road improvements.”
“The cost to purchase a new vehicle will dramatically rise, as EVs are priced $10,000 more than the automobile industry average. Once the 100,000 miles warranty for a battery expires, a replacement can cost upwards of $16,000. Additionally, the infrastructure is not currently in place to accommodate this regulation, nor will it likely be in place by 2035. Convenience stores such as Wawa and Royal Farms will have to completely revamp their layout. Residents in urban areas may not have access to charging stations unless cities install them at each parking location,” he wrote.
He urged constituents to e-mail the governor at John.Carney@delaware.gov or call (302) 577-8154 and to e-mail DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin at Shawn.Garvin@delaware.gov “and tell them you oppose their mandate.”
Agreeing, Gray said Delaware residents aren’t being given a chance to vote on the electric car mandate.
“There were workshops on it and public information sessions, but it’s something the governor wants to do. He is going the regulatory path instead of a bill. There is effort to stop it. My feeling is, let’s not force people to do it. I am not in favor of that. I’m not against e-cars, but I’m not in favor of a requirement that you have to have an electric car. I’m not sure if we have enough electricity. What happens if a hurricane comes along and cars get stranded because their batteries are dead? A hybrid car would be another way to go. We need to sit back and think about this,” Gray said.
In his statement, Hocker also said that after Carney presented his State of the State address last week, he was “disappointed more so by what we did not hear rather than what we did.”
“Despite another massive surplus, there was no plan mentioned to give money back to the taxpayers and cut taxes on small businesses. Our law enforcement offices throughout the state are experiencing recruitment shortages and poor retention rates. Fentanyl and other opioids are wrecking the lives of Delawareans of all ages and backgrounds, yet no prevention plan was addressed. I, along with all Republicans in the legislature, will make these issues, and more, priorities in 2023 and during the 152nd General Assembly,”
Concerning other legislation, Gray said he is opposed to turbines in the ocean to generate wind power unless the turbines are farther out to sea than planned. He is in favor of wind power, he said, but a wind farm on land is better than having turbines in the ocean.
Several whales have washed up, dead, along the coast of South Jersey in recent weeks and another washed up recently on Assateague Island in Maryland and Gray, like Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, said there could be a connection to testing the ocean floor for future placement of turbines.
“They’ve been doing some testing. Is that what is affecting the whales? I don’t know. But when they put these turbines in the ocean, it raises the cost so much. It’s so much more expensive,” he said.
Also during the current session, Gray said he is hopeful the law will change and allow Delaware residents to have wine shipped to their homes.
“It comes up every year or two. We are one of three states that can’t ship wine to your house legally. I think it should change. If you go to a California winery or somewhere like that on vacation, you can’t ship it back home. If they allow it, Delaware will get the tax dollars. The wineries will have to register with Delaware and pay. It would enable Delaware wineries to ship out, as well,” he said.
To eliminate fraudulent contractors, Gray submitted a small-business bill requiring them to be licensed “in case it was a fly-by-night person who comes in and doesn’t have a business license or doesn’t pay unemployment,” he said.
On a national legislative level, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) released a statement this week stating that lawmakers are organizing caucuses and committees for the 118th Congress. She was appointed to the House Energy & Commerce Committee, “where I’ll be able to work on everything from our supply chains to our workforce” and will serve on the House Health; Energy, Climate & Grid Security; and Innovation, Data & Commerce subcommittees.
The House has voted on H.R. 21, the Strategic Production Response Act, which would prohibit the Department of Energy from releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until it expands oil and gas drilling on federal lands. The legislation would limit the powers of any administration to be able to lower gas prices in an emergency situation. She offered an amendment “to ensure we meet our goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement.”
“We need legislation that doesn’t force us backward, but instead propels us forward toward a cleaner, safer and more sustainable planet. While I voted no, the bill passed 221-205. However, it is unlikely to pass in the Senate or be signed by the president,” Blunt Rochester stated.