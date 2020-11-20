“COVID-19 has changed a lot in 2020. Public gatherings have become less and less. Even family visits have been reduced. More than ever before, Christmas has an extra special meaning this year. That is why it is more important than ever to help brighten Christmas Day for a senior who will be alone during the holiday,” said organizers of Operation Christmas CHEER.
For more than 25 years, CHEER has been sponsoring Operation Christmas CHEER and providing a nutritious meal, as well as a gift, for seniors on Christmas Day. Because of the isolation caused by COVID restrictions, more and more seniors are in need this Christmas, organizers said. But, also because of COVID restrictions, fewer and fewer gifts are being donated to CHEER for the cause.
“CHEER needs your help,” they said. “Please donate a gift for a senior this Christmas. It can be anything from a pair of slippers, to a sweater, or perhaps just some toiletries or some puzzle books. Anything you think will put a smile on a senior’s face is welcome. You don’t even need to wrap the gift. CHEER will do that. Remember, Christmas is the season of giving.”
Donations can be dropped off at any CHEER center in Sussex County. They are located in Georgetown, Greenwood, Long Neck, Milton, Ocean View and Roxana. For more information, contact Robin at (302) 515-3063.