After listening, for more than an hour, to the town manager read letters strongly opposing funding requested by the Georgetown Historical Society because a Confederate flag flies on its property, and nearly another hour of comments from those in the audience, the Georgetown Town Council unanimously voted this week to approve funding but to also form a committee to further discuss the matter.
“You’ve got the money. Now let’s show good faith,” Mayor Bill West told Historical Society President Jim Bowden during the Monday, July 25, town council meeting.
“Let’s work toward — you heard what the people said tonight. Whether they are in town or out of town, they are the people of Sussex County and this is the county seat,” West said.
An earlier motion to table the matter for further consideration failed, 3-2.
As the meeting began, Town Manager Eugene Dvornick had announced that there were 37 pieces of correspondence regarding the matter. As he read them, it quickly became apparent the vast majority of writers strongly opposed the Confederate flag, even though the $24,750 the Historical Society asked for was not for the flag or nearby monument, but for upkeep and repairs, such as parking lot sealing and striping, replacing deteriorated window sashes in the blacksmith shop of the Marvel Carriage Museum, installing a new floor and refurbishing the Workman Barn where the World’s Largest Frying Pan from the Delmarva Chicken Festival will be displayed.
Among letters of opposition was one read by the author, identified as Mr. Kline, who was applauded after he said he watched council members roll their eyes as the town manager read words of opposition, “and it disgusts me.”
The Confederate flag has long been associated with racism and hate, the right to own humans and benefit from forced labor, and it is a symbol of white supremacy, he said, reminding the council, “You are obligated to represent the people.”
He urged them to check their biases at the door as the audience applauded.
Among other letters read by the town manager were those likening the flag to the right to own humans and benefit from forced labor and concern about symbolizing white supremacy.
The flag stands for hatred and there is no room for that in America, one author affirmed.
“The war was lost 100 years ago. We need to move on. Please do not further fund hatred,” she wrote.
Another woman, in writing, asked the mayor “how long civil Americans have to be inflamed with the flying of the Confederate flag” and added the Confederate flag was an enterprise to dominate African-Americans “and keep them in squalor living conditions.”
“Hate has to stop somewhere. Please let it begin with you,” she wrote.
A Vietnam War veteran referred to the flag as “that Confederate rag,” and another opponent wrote it makes him grit his teeth every time he drives by it.
A woman wrote she is appalled and said it is abhorrent that the symbol of slavery is being given any place of honor.
“Please vote no. Let us go into our future without this,” she wrote.
After the letters were read, a man in the audience spoke, saying he wanted to take his young children to an event at the Marvel Museum, where the Confederate flag flies, but couldn’t bring himself to drive into the parking lot.
“If you can reconcile that, then you do what’s right in your heart, but I’m going to tell you … the message you’re sending to the future if you approve this is possibly not the message you want to send. … If you approve it, you’re going to be honoring more hate,” he said, paraphrasing Italian poet and moral philosopher Dante, who wrote the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, during times of morale inequity, could have made a difference but chose not to.
Another speaker said the flag was erected in Georgetown 142 years after the Civil War ended.
“It can come down and we will be fine. That’s the issue. Take it down. It’s great to have a historical society, but that flag does not represent history,” he said.
“If the flag comes down, he can have the money,” the mayor said, referring to Bowden, before the council voted. “That’s the way I look at it.”
He said he asked Bowden to put the flag indoors, “And I was told no.”
Bowden said that’s because even though the flag is on museum property, it was placed there by the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Delaware, also known as the Delaware Grays, during an event attended by former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner.
West again called for it to be disassembled.
“My phone has done nothing but blown up all day,” the mayor said, as he repeatedly banged the gavel to keep order and quiet side conversations in the audience.
But Councilman Penuel Barrett said the matter was not about racism but providing needed funding to the museum, whose staff regularly helps if the Town has a need.
He asked the town manager how many of the letters he had read were written by town residents, and the town manager replied that it was maybe six.
“We can work this out. Maybe we can get the Sons to put up a different flag,” the mayor said.
Before the meeting, West told the Coastal Point that he opposed the funding because the flag is a symbol of hate that has caused the historical society to lose both state and federal funding in the past.
When the request was made at a recent council meeting, the vote was 2-2 because one council member was absent, but all four council members and the mayor attended the meeting this week.
“A lot of the historical society’s funds have been cut from the State and County because of the message that flag sends,” West said, adding that it should not be flown side by side with the Delaware or American flags.
“It gives us a bad name. If you search [Lt.] Gen. [Nathan Bedford] Forrest, he was a general in the Army but he also was the head man for the KKK, and he started flying the Confederate flag. There are different designs for that flag. The one here in Georgetown is the one associated with hate of the black community. I’m dead set against it,” West said.
Bowden agreed there are five or six versions of the flag, “but we have no control over what is flown.”
Forrest was a prominent Confederate Army general during the Civil War and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, from 1867 to 1869, although other historical accounts state the KKK of the late 1860s did not comprise racist members but fought against Yankees who were causing trouble in the South after the war.
The Georgetown Historical Society’s Delaware Confederate Monument, at the Marvel Carriage Museum, has been there since 2007.
“We’re a museum. Back when there was controversy a few years ago, when there was a push to take down monuments of all kinds, President Obama at the time mentioned he thought if there was a place for a monument or anything about the confederacy, for teaching, it should be at a museum,” Bowden told the Coastal Point.
“That’s part of a museum’s job, to explain the connotation of the monument. It had a place in history. It is the names of Delawareans on that monument who died or served in the South. These were Delawareans who are tied to local families. This is not meant to stick out like a sore thumb to drive a point home one way or the other. It talks about these people who left their families and went to fight in the war. These people were doctors, lawyers, mostly farmers,” Bowden said.