Nonprofits helping women and girls in Delaware are invited to apply for grants from the Fund for Women (FFW) at the Delaware Community Foundation.
All Delaware nonprofit agencies with programs benefiting women and girls are welcome to apply. Although FFW diverted all 2020 grant funds to solely support COVID-19 programs, this year they have adjusted the application and are ready to get back to supporting programs that specifically benefit women and girls in Delaware.
The FFW accepts applications from nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations for programs that address the needs and enhance the worth and potential of women and girls in Delaware by helping them to lead productive, self-sufficient lives. The FFW’s one-year grant offers organizations an opportunity to obtain seed money for innovative, creative programming or funding to continue or expand programs where effectiveness has been demonstrated. Grants will not be awarded to individuals. This year, they will not be limiting eligibility based on past awards, since they took a break in last year’s 2020 Grant Cycle, so this year, all grantees will start anew on the FFW 2021 three-year cycle.
Completed applications are due by Jan. 31, 2021. Apply online at fundforwomende.com/grants. Only online applications will be accepted.
The FFW is also offering two grant workshops to assist organizations in preparing their applications. Attending the workshop is optional and will not affect the grant awards. However, historically, organizations that attend the grant workshop have a higher success rate in receiving grants. The workshops will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. Visit fundforwomende.com/grants.
Presentation slides from the FFW’s December grant workshop will be available after the workshops at fundforwomende.com/grants, along with specific grant guidelines.