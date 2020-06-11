The Frankford Town Council voted on Tuesday, June 9, to appoint John Wright as the replacement on the council for Joanne Bacon, who resigned earlier this month.
Bacon, who was president of the Town Council when she resigned due to health issues, had overseen major changes in the town in the past year, including the hiring of a police chief to restart the town’s police department and the sale of its long-ailing water system to Artesian Water Co.
Wright, who is also fire chief for the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, had been appointed treasurer for the Town earlier this year and is currently overseeing the Town’s budget approval process.
He was nominated by Council Member Skip Ash, and the motion was seconded by Council Member Pamela Davis.
The only other town resident who had notified the Town of her interest in the position was Valerie Dugdale. Council Vice President Greg Welch thanked Dugdale, who was present via telephone for the teleconferenced meeting, for her interest and encouraged her to run for another council seat when the Town holds its next council election, in February 2021.
Welch also thanked Dugdale for her “attendance and support” at numerous council meetings.
The town council will also need to reorganize, since Wright is filling the seat of the former council president. That was the subject of an executive session of the council after the regular session on Tuesday night.
Wright has yet to be sworn in. Swearing-in ceremonies are typically done during council meetings; since the town hall has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, council meetings have been held via teleconference.