A letter of complaint from a longtime Frankford resident has the Frankford Town Council rethinking its grass-cutting practices.
Jerry Smith wrote a letter to town officials last week, citing what he feels are inequities in the way the Town cuts the grass in its rights-of-way. Smith said the grass along parts of Reed Street is close to 4 feet tall and that it presents not only a health hazard but a traffic-safety hazard, because the tall weeds conceal a ditch that is very close to the edge of the road.
He said he has complained about the issue before, when there were different people on the council. Smith told the Coastal Point, “Frankford has never maintained this street on a regular basis as it has some other streets. “In prior times, they would at least cut the grass and weeds. You had to go in and ask.
“It’s gotten to the point where they don’t do it at all,” he said, adding that he feels the Town is “trying to circumvent their responsibility” by stating that residents are supposed to maintain the grass along the edges of the street in front of their homes.
One problem that currently prevents resolution of the ongoing issue is that there are no regulations regarding the responsibilities of property owners; there is no standard practice for the removal of tall grass from properties in town.
Smith said he had been told in the past that the town solicitor had advised the council “not to cut the grass, because it’s not their property and [the Town’s] insurance wouldn’t cover it.”
Smith said that a former council member, Marty Presley, “decided that they shouldn’t be cutting the grass” on Reed Street in 2017. He said the Town, in the past, has cut grass in areas that it doesn’t necessarily have authority to cut.
After Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch read Smith’s letter into the record during the council’s Monday, June 7, meeting, Town Council President Greg Welch said he agreed that “we do cut areas that we shouldn’t cut” and that “we need to develop a written policy” that lays out how the Town will handle grass and weeds that become too tall.
Town Council Treasurer John Wright said, “I don’t particularly blame [Smith] for being upset,” citing problems with lack of “consistency” in the Town’s grass-cutting practices.
“There’s a lot here to get in order,” Wright said, and suggested that the Town’s response, at least for now, needs to be largely “complaint-driven” — responding to complaints about tall grass as they come in.
Welch said the Town is limited financially in how much grass-cutting its maintenance department can do.
The council discussed ways to address the issue moving forward, including notifying property owners that they are in violation and giving them a chance to remedy the situation before the Town cuts the grass and sends the property owner a bill.
During the meeting, some in attendance, including Frank Porcelli, backed putting such a policy in writing. Michelle Valentine, addressing the council, said, “You can’t just … throw a bill at somebody if they don’t cut their grass.” She also said she felt that Reed Street’s right-of-way should be cut by the Town “if it was cut before.”
Smith, who did not attend the June 7 meeting, said in his letter that if the Town doesn’t address the issue by June 17 — 15 days after the date of his letter — he will deem it necessary to utilize “outside intervention” to bring the issue to satisfactory conclusion.