A bank, a library, a town hall.
All important buildings in the life of a town.
At one time or another in the past 100 years, 5 Main Street, a small brick building in the heart of Frankford, has served all of those roles. Now, it seems, it might get a little recognition in the form of a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
The town council agreed at its August meeting to move ahead with the process of historical recognition for the building, which is currently being used as an office for Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Inc., a Virginia-based organization that provides communities help with water, wastewater, solid waste and sustainability issues.
The building began its life as the First National Bank of Frankford. Like many “National Banks” across the country, the Frankford institution actually printed its own money for a time. The practice continued till the 1930s.
Then, in 1952, according to the town’s 1990 Government Directory, the bank built a new building across the street. At that point, the former bank building became the library, with town offices in the back section.
In 1980, the First National Bank of Frankford built new headquarters at 9 Main St., and three years later the bank merged with Sussex Trust, which At that point, the library moved across the street into the “new” First National Bank building and the town was able to expand its offices at 5 Main, remodeling the building but keeping the original façade.
Through the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Frankford’s town office and police department continued to operate out of 5 Main, with public meetings held in the tiny front portion and offices in the rear.
Although the building’s purpose changed over the years, the original stained-glass fanlight over its door remained with its all-caps “BANK” lettering. “Frankford Town Hall” meanwhile, is stenciled onto the bricks in white paint.
The town hall, however, moved down the street in 2017, to 9 Main St. While it had also been a bank building for several decades — and still has a drive-through lane, (although it isn’t functional), it had more recently been a Justice of the Peace Court. That building had been closed since the early 2000s.
The move to 9 Main substantially increased the amount of space available to the town for offices and meeting space.
Frankford Public Library had been established in 1931, with 28 books in a small shop formerly used by a tinsmith.
When First National Bank moved again across Main Street in 1981, it left the empty building as a gift to Frankford library.
The bank merged with Sussex Trust Company in 1983, which merged under Wilmington Trust in 1992. The building itself closed around the new millennium but was soon re-purposed as a Justice of the Peace Court.
At the Town Council’s Aug. 6 meeting, council Treasurer John Wright told the council he had met with a representative from the state’s Historic Preservation Office to garner advice as to how to proceed toward National Register designation.
Wright said he hoped such a designation would be a feather in the town’s cap as it moves forward with an attempt to shore up the image of the town.