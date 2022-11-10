A move by the Frankford Town Council at its Monday, Nov. 8, meeting puts in motion two potential annexations that could triple the town’s population.
The council voted to move forward with two annexation requests, for a 150-acre parcel known as the Cress-Parsons farm and a 114-acre parcel known as the Bernard Lynch Trust farm. The requests, which could potentially result in the construction of between 600 and 900 homes, were sent to the council by the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, following the commission’s Nov. 2 meeting, with the recommendation that the council approve them.
The Lynch property is located just south of the town line, along Main Street/Pepper Road, extending almost to Gum Road, Wright said. The Cress-Parsons property fronts on Clayton Avenue, while the part of the property along Clayton is already in town limits, Wright said.
The “Cress Farm,” as the larger property is known locally, is under contract with a Laurel developer, Double H Development LLC, represented by Bob Horsey, according to Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch. The Lynch farm property is not under contract yet.
Horsey had not returned a phone call seeking details on the Clayton Avenue project as of Coastal Point press time mid-week.
Wright said there were no schematics or detailed plans as yet for either property, and that presentations to the planning commission mostly consisted of maps showing where the parcels are located. The application was recommended for council consideration by a vote of 3-0, with two members, including Commission Chair Duane Beck, absent from the Nov. 2 meeting.
With the council’s unanimous approval on Monday of the initial annexation request, both applications will be sent to the State’s PLUS (Preliminary Land Use Service) program, which involves examination by a variety of state agencies to help municipalities determine potential impacts of development projects.
Wright explained that “part of the process is for the Planning & Zoning Commission to put together pros and cons of both annexations,” following the input from the state agencies. The commission has submitted that report to the council, he said.
According to Council Treasurer John Wright, who also serves on the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Cress-Parsons property begins near the old Frankford Elementary School.
“They’ve got quite a bit to go in the next year before they put a shovel in the ground,” Wright said.
Both projects, he said, would undoubtedly increase traffic in the town. He said he and Council President Greg Welch had met recently with DelDOT representatives, who said there are 18 intersections that could be impacted by the two projects and therefore would be the subject of traffic studies. Welch was absent from the town council meeting this week.
“But we also look at the ability to increase our tax base, have a sustainable way to pay for resources — chiefly our police department, that we all wanted to see expanded,” Wright said. “So that was kind of the thought process in there.”
He said that with the sale of the Town’s water system to Artesian in 2019, the Town does not provide much, other than police protection and trash service within town limits, but added “it would be nice to reap some of the financial benefits” of expanding the Town’s tax base.
Frankford currently has about 1,000 residents, Wright said. With preliminary plans indicating a mix of single-family homes and townhomes for the two projects requesting annexation, there could be at least 600 homes between the two projects, according to DelDOT estimates, he said.
Wright characterized the DelDOT studies as “very preliminary.”
Wright said that, as a result of an ordinance passed last year, which eliminated acreage fees for some annexations, the smaller of the two projects would not be responsible for acreage fees associated with annexation, but the larger one would be.
Although the annexations are the first of any significant size in Frankford in decades, Wright said the two areas, each of which is made up of several tax parcels, were identified in the Town’s 2020 update of its Comprehensive Plan (the Town’s blueprint for future development), as areas targeted for annexation.
Both have been farm fields for many years, he said in an interview on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The would both have to be rezoned residential, and then that would lead to further designation as a residential planned community (RPC), which is a designation that larger projects are eligible for that allows for flexibility in how the community is designed to allow for location of amenities and open space.
With plans yet to be presented by either property owner, Wright said, the annexations currently present a question of “Do we want these farm fields?” while knowing that there could be hundreds of homes added to the town eventually, or that they could be developed and yet remain outside the Town’s purview and tax base, instead remaining in unincorporated Sussex County.
Following the council’s vote to proceed with the PLUS process for the annexation requests, Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott urged the council to be thorough in its consideration of the applications.
“This is going to affect everyone,” she said, “including us,” referring to the library, which provides a long list of services and programs for the residents of the town and the surrounding area.
Wright said the council is hoping the PLUS committee will take up the two applications at its December meeting and that their recommendations will be back to Frankford officials by early 2023. He said he believes there would be public hearings on the proposals before any plans are finalized.