The Delaware State Police this week were investigating a shooting that took place May 18 in Frankford that left a 33-year-old Lincoln man dead.
According to the DSP, around 3:35 p.m., the Frankford Police Department and Delaware State Police troopers were dispatched to Honolulu Road, in the area of Kauffman Lane, for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they said, they discovered a 33-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2012 Volkswagen CC.
After the victim was shot, police reported, he had attempted to drive away from the scene but apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front of a residence located on Honolulu Road.
Members of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched in response to a report of a medical emergency around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and the shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim was being held pending notification to the next-of-kin.
Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan had confirmed to the Coastal Point on Tuesday evening that there had been a shooting and that police did not have a suspect in custody. Honolulu Road at Kauffman Lane was closed for approximately five hours as the incident was investigated.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, at the request of the Frankford Police Department, continued to investigate the case, which they described on Wednesday, May 19, as “active and ongoing.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident should contact Detective Brian McDerby by calling (302) 834-2620. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.