The Frankford Town Council, at its Monday, April 4, meeting, heard plans for a Dollar General store, proposed to be built on Route 113 at Walnut Street.
The Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission had seen the plans the previous week and had given them their blessing. The council followed up at the April 4 meeting with questions for Louis Travalini, current owner of the land proposed to house the 9,100-square-foot store. Travalini did not attend the Planning & Zoning meeting because he was out of town.
Travalini said the land is under contract with PennTex Ventures LLC, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based development company that has built several other Dollar General stores in lower Delaware, including stores in Kenton, Woodside and Lincoln.
The contract is contingent on approvals from the Town and state agencies, Travalini said. One issue that he brought up during Monday’s meeting was his desire to maintain an entrance to his remaining property.
Although DelDOT has indicated it will only approve one Route 113 access point to the store, Travalini and the council discussed the possibility of creating an access off Walnut Street that could serve as a pedestrian access, as well as give him a separate access to his property.
Travalini said he would be willing to work with DelDOT on an alternative access.
“We all know how dangerous that highway is,” he said.
He noted that his agreement with PennTex indicated he wanted another entrance to his property because the store’s entrance would use the one allowed by guidelines of the state’s Corridor Preservation project, as explained at the meeting by Jonathan Richard, representing the Becker Morgan Group, which is working with PennTex on the project.
When Town Council President Greg Welch expressed concerns about lack of plans for pedestrian access to the store, Richard said the state Department of Transportation has indicated willingness to accept “fee in lieu” for the future construction of sidewalks adjacent to the property.
The council this week also approved a $50,000 donation to the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, its first allocation of the $444,000 Frankford is set to receive from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
After several months of discussion, the council also approved “premium pay” from the ARPA funds for three employees who kept Town operations going during the pandemic. Following an executive session on Monday, the council returned to public session, Welch said, with the councnil voting to give one-time payments covering the period from the beginning of the pandemic to the present, of $5,000 for Police Chief Laurence Corrigan, $3,000 for Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch and $2,000 for Town Maintenance Supervisor Nick Rose.
During the discussion about ARPA funds, Council Member Pam Davis asked Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott if she had submitted a request to the Town for any funding. Elliott said she had not.
“I was not aware you would accept a plan from me,” she said, adding that she would discuss it with her board of directors.
Asked for his input during the meeting, Corrigan weighed in on proposed state legislation that would create a “bill of rights” for police officers. Corrigan told the council his objection to the bill as proposed is that “qualified immunity” would be eliminated from state laws regulating law enforcement. Qualified immunity can protect police officers who are accused of misconduct.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the doctrine of qualified immunity with an October 2021 decision involving two officers accused of misconduct. Complainants accusing police officers and other government officials of misconduct must prove that officers violated “clearly established law.”
Corrigan also said he objected to the lack of law enforcement representation on a civilian review board proposed in the state legislation, which he said would make the board the only review board of a specific profession in Delaware without representation by someone in the field.
Welch said the town council had been asked for input on that legislation, Senate Bill 149, by the Delaware League of Local Governments.
Frankford’s budget committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. in the town hall at 5 Main Street.