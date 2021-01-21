There will be no town council election in Frankford this year, as only the two incumbents filed for the two seats that were up for election in 2021.
With no challengers, Greg Welch and John Wright, current council president and treasurer, respectively, will retain their seats on the council, which will vote on reorganization of council leadership positions at a future meeting. The deadline for filing as a candidate was Jan. 15; the election would have been held Feb. 6.
Welch took over as council president upon the retirement of Joanne Bacon last year, and Wright was appointed to fill the open seat.
At the Jan. 4 town council meeting, Welch announced that the Town’s efforts to have its former town hall building listed on the National Register of Historic Places is moving forward. An article on the Town’s efforts has been posted in the Delaware Office of Historic Preservation’s Dec. 29 online newsletter, which can be found at https://history.delaware.gov/historical-and-cultural-affairs-newsletter/.
The state office is asking for help from anyone who might have artifacts, papers or other items relating to the history of the building, which was built in 1907. It served as a bank until 1952, when the bank moved across the street.
Anyone with artifacts from or information about the building, located at 5 Main Street, should contact Welch at gregwelch@mchsi.com. Welch’s fellow committee members are Kyle Quillen, Police Chief Larry Corrigan and Police Capt. Anthony Valenti.
If the building is deemed worthy of the National Register designation, it would be eligible for historic preservation tax initiatives, as well as federal grants.
The Town’s Charter Review Committee has also begun the process of weeding out items in town ordinances that are irrelevant or outdated, including those involving the town’s water system, which was sold to Artesian Water Co. almost a year ago.
Council Vice President Skip Ash said there have been several attempts to address the ordinances before.
“That’s been the hard thing, to try to get the ball moving,” Ash said. Of the Town’s 40 or so ordinances, approximately nine are outdated and need to be removed or updated, he said.
At the same meeting, Kathy Murray of Envision Frankford reported that the Town’s scaled-back Christmas festivities were a success. She said there were about 40 or 50 visitors to the Town Park each of the Wednesday nights in December that the park was open for visitors to walk through and enjoy the lighted decorations.
“We got a lot of good feedback” on the decorations, Murray said.