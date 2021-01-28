Every Tuesday afternoon through March, the Southeast Sussex Ministerium is sponsoring a “soup and sandwich” program in Frankford.
The program, which is a drive-up at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Co., is offered as an offshoot of the Feed My Sheep program at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, according to Fran Milio, who coordinates both programs.
It is also looped into food pantries at several area churches, including Mariner’s Bethel, Ocean View Presbyterian Church, St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church and Union Wesley United Methodist Church, Milio said.
The Frankford program came about, she said, after the homeless shelter at the Bethany Beach Christian Church was unable to open this winter because of COVID-19. “We asked ‘what else could we do’” to support the homeless and/or food insecure population in the area, she said.
COVID-19 has also exacerbated those issues because it has brought higher unemployment and other economic problems with it, Milio said.
And “since Mariner’s has the kitchen,” and already had a well-established soup and sandwich program going, “we were the logical place,” Milio said as she propped herself on the edge of the stage in the Mariner’s fellowship hall on a recent Tuesday afternoon.
“Our mission as the church is to be the hands and feet of Christ for those who are in need,” she said.
The program at Frankford was advertised by the Frankford Public Library, the fire company and by Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan, Milio said, with “literature that said ‘we’re going to be offering a free meal,' so that was a lot of cooperation to do that.”
Each week, the program has been seeing an increase in the number of people seeking food. In recent weeks, the numbers have been approaching 30 people “and I’m sure some of that is word of mouth,” Milio said.
“We’ll have children come up on bikes or walk up, as well as people in cars,” she said.
All the churches in the ministerium help with the program “either financially or hands on,” Milio said. The Bethany Beach Christian Church, for example, provides a driver who picks up the food at Mariner’s Bethel and takes it to Frankford each Tuesday afternoon. Normally, there are also drivers from one or two other churches to help transport the food.
Mariner’s provides soups and sandwiches, she said, and other churches in the ministerium provide snacks and water, which are put together in bags to be distributed at the Frankford fire hall. Mountaire Farms has also been providing chicken to be distributed as part of the program. For instance, the bags available on Tuesday, Jan. 26 included chicken legs, macaroni and cheese, rolls, dessert and snacks.
Sometimes, the bags of food run out at the Frankford program and there are still cars waiting. When that happens, Milio said, “we hand out McDonald’s gift cards.”
Milio said she is grateful that the ministerium, which has worked throughout its history to serve the hungry and homeless, found a way to reach out to those in need despite the challenges of the pandemic. “I think it just reflects on their hearts about having a care for people in need.”
The Frankford food program will be in operation until March 17, every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Main Street, Frankford.
Milio said anyone who wishes to help can donate food to food pantries at the churches listed above, or by emailing her at fmiliode@gmail.com. Monetary donations are also welcome to the Southeast Sussex Ministerium of Delaware; P.O. Box 883 Ocean View, DE 19970.