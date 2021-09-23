Frankford’s first female officer is in the house.
Megan Loulou, 28, is one of three new officers joining Frankford’s police force on a part-time basis. In the coming weeks, she will be joined by Killian Klop and Kevin Dorsey, according to Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan. Until they are sworn in, and while waiting for uniforms and equipment for the three officers to arrive, Loulou is helping Corrigan in the office and getting to know the town.
A native of Damascus, Md., Loulou grew up spending summers in Bethany Beach, where she and her brothers swam for the Sea Colony Sharks team as youngsters. After college, she said, she found her way back to Delaware because she has always felt at home here.
At West Virginia University, Loulou majored in psychology and criminology. She received her master’s degree in administration of justice, with a focus on criminology. She wasn’t always interested in law enforcement, she said, but her interest was piqued by a television character.
“For the longest time, I wanted to be a dolphin trainer,” Loulou said. “I used to watch this show called ‘Monk.’ It was about this crazy man — he was afraid of everything, but he was a homicide detective,” she said. “So ever since about fifth grade, I wanted to become a homicide detective. Every chance I had, I’d study criminal justice in school, and I guess I credit it to ‘Monk.’”
“The more time I put in in law enforcement,” Loulou said, “the more I’ve changed direction. I really love just being around people,” she said.
After working and interning in local police departments, including those in South Bethany and Selbyville, Loulou said, “It’s very difficult, seeing that not everything works for everyone and you can’t always help everyone.” But she said simply being there is what makes the job meaningful for her. “You’re always problem-solving,” she said.
“I’m not a homicide detective yet,” she said with a chuckle. “But it’s just as good.”
“I’m very interested in mental-health awareness,” Loulou added. “Those are sometimes my favorite cases to be involved in,” she said, because she feels she can offer a different perspective due to her training in psychology.
Loulou’s law-enforcement experience began on the WVU campus, where she was involved in the school’s cadet program. “So, while all my classmates were out burning couches and celebrating football, I was walking around with a radio and notifying the cops of ‘bad activity,’” she said.
Loulou interned with the Monongalia County Probation Office in West Virginia, “and I absolutely loved that. That was probably my favorite job, even though I didn’t get paid.”
While spending summers with her family in Delaware, Loulou did seasonal work for the South Bethany Police Department, and then worked full-time for that department for two years. Following that, she worked for the Selbyville Police Department. It was there, she said, that she first met Corrigan, who worked at the time as a school detective.
In fact, Loulou said, accompanying Corrigan on a warrant attempt — “which sounds cool, and it was cool” — was one of her first experiences with detective work.
“He was a mentor there — just not as much as I would have liked, because he had his hands full in the school and I was out on the road,” she said of Corrigan. “But now I have another opportunity to work with him, and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”
Since the birth of her daughter, Sophia, who is now 2 years old, Loulou said, she has found that she needs to devote most of her time to being Sophia’s mom. In addition to her position at Frankford, she has also been a part-time member of the Dagsboro Police Department.
Loulou said she sees her role in Frankford as helping Corrigan get the department “to his vision. He’s got big visions, and I’m going to do my best to help him get there,” she said.
“Right now, he needs help on the road, somebody who can just handle complaints and respond to what the townspeople of Frankford need and ask for at the time,” Loulou said.
“The chief and I have a very similar approach to policing. We’re very community-oriented. All the programs he likes doing, I like doing — getting involved with kids, working with the library…” Loulou said.
“Right now, he’s juggling everything. And I feel like he’s even juggling duties that don’t normally fall on a police chief. I just want to alleviate some of that,” she said.
Corrigan said Klop, who works full-time for the South Bethany Police Department, and Dorsey, who works full-time for DNREC’s State Park Police, will join the force in the next few weeks. Each of the officers will work between eight and 16 hours per week. Corrigan said he should have all three fully on board by late October or early November.
After two years of working six and seven days a week as the department’s only full-time officer, Corrigan said he welcomes the additional personnel and feels the town will benefit from their addition to the force.
“I think the world of all three of them,” he said.
With the new officers all in their 20s, Corrigan said he feels strongly that “their generation has gotten a bad rap,” adding that he is impressed by his new officers’ dedication and passion. “All three of these people are smarter than me,” he said.