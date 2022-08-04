The Town of Frankford will hold public hearings next month on two issues that have been discussed recently by its Planning & Zoning Commission.
One is the potential vacating of a road adjacent to property now slated for construction of a Dollar General store. The other is the addition of definitions to the Town’s zoning code regarding what types of animals are allowed on town property, as well as fine-tuning other definitions.
The vacating of the road is being requested by Louis Travalini, owner of the land slated for the Dollar General and the land adjacent to it.
In March, the council approved preliminary site plans for the store, with a representative of the developer of the project saying construction will likely begin at the end of the year.
The road was designed in the 1920s but was never built, town consultant Kyle Gubronson said in March. Since Travalini is the only property owner affected by the vacating of the never-built road, and he has signed off on it, Town Council President Greg Welch said the Town just needs to hold a public hearing on the proposal and then it can be approved.
The only other hiccup in the Dollar General project’s progress is the need for a reduction in an easement for a tax ditch on the property, from 80 feet to 20 feet, which must be granted by DNREC.
The other hearing will be to address proposed changes to the town’s Zoning & Subdivision Ordinance, known as Ordinance 29. The changes include additions to the definitions of farm stands, what animals are allowed to be kept within town limits and the definition of cabins or yurt-type dwellings.
The hearings are set for Sept. 6, prior to the regular town council meeting.
In a related issue, the council discussed the need to improve the Town’s ability to deal with dilapidated buildings and weeds.
While discussing potential use of herbicides to control weeds on Town rights-of-way, remarks led to a related topic — whether the Town can force property owners to control the growth of weeds, particularly around sidewalks.
Welch admitted that the sidewalks are in horrible shape,” particularly in the area of Reed Street. “It’s a bit shaggy out there,” Welch said.
Town Treasurer John Wright said, “The real challenge is that we don’t have anything to hold them accountable.”
Welch agreed that “we need to make an ordinance to enforce, and then we’ve got to enforce it.” Acknowledging that the town’s Ordinance Committee “hasn’t met in some time,” Welch encouraged its members to regroup and begin to look at creating such an ordinance.
The committee then set a meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, more than a month after Police Chief Laurence Corrigan announced his plans to leave his position, the Town has no contenders for his replacement. Welch said at the Aug. 1 council meeting that, although there had been two candidates, “We are still trying to fill the chief’s position.
“We interviewed two people that didn’t pan out,” Welch said, adding that, although the applicants were “fairly decent, they just weren’t the right fit, for personal reasons.” He did not elaborate on what those reasons were.
Asked what the council is looking for in a chief candidate, Welch replied, “We’re looking for somebody just like the chief here.”